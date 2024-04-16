Helldivers 2 update today (April 16): Patch notes revealed

The Helldivers 2 update for April 16 has been issued, with the patch notes revealing armor passive fixes and stability improvements for the game. The CE-27 Ground Breaker finally has the advertised Engineer Kit passive. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Game Studios has also introduced crash fixes with the latest update.

Read on to go through the entire patch notes.

Helldivers 2 patch notes today (April 16)

The patch notes for Helldivers 2 have been released (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

The Helldivers 2 update today (April 16) has the following patch notes:

Gameplay

CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised.

Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur in the loadout screen when other players left or joined the game.

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur after extraction when the mission results and rewards were shown.

Fixed crash which could occur when throwing back a grenade while wielding a heat-based weapon.

Fixed a crash that could occur when hosting a play session migrates to another player.

Fixed a crash that could occur if too many civilians spawn.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur when deploying to a mission.

Fixed various other crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in different damage being dealt enemies between PC and console players.

Red boxes in defense missions are no longer visible.

Major orders should now properly display text.

Helldivers 2 still has many in-game issues (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. This list is not exhaustive and more issues and fixes could be identified based on feedback, reports, and severity.

Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly.

Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play

Player's name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.

Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Certain weapons like Sickle cannot shoot through foliage.

Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).

Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

