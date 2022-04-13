“Like what we did for Cyberpunk?”: Hogwarts Legacy fans are willing to wait for a later release date instead of getting a buggy game

The March State of Play provided an extended, fresh, in-depth look at the gameworld of Hogwarts Legacy. The title is being developed as an RPG and will allow players to be enrolled at Hogwarts as fifth-year students. They will be able to explore the fleshed-out Hogwarts and other locations beyond the castle walls of the wizarding world.

The gameplay visuals were spectacular and seemed to capture the beauty and majesty of the Potterworld perfectly. The glimpses at the rooms and hallways of Hogwarts showcased the love and care that the developers have invested in creating an authentic experience for players.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Fans have been quick to note the efforts of the developers and appreciate them. They merely wish that the time till the game's release date is utilized adequately to polish and fine-tune the game.

Fans would rather have Hogwarts Legacy be delayed than step into a buggy wizarding world

Twitter user @spicyicy01's tweet mentions that they would prefer that WB Games Avalanche take all the time they need to properly finish Hogwarts Legacy rather than listening to comments such as "release now" or "release soon."

Another user, @JohnLiu, referred to fans clamoring for another title, Cyberpunk, which was released as a buggy mess that disappointed players and critics alike.

Icy @spicyicy01 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Tbh I would rather have them take all the time they need to completely flush out and finish the game. I hate seeing these comments saying "release now" or "release soon". Please take all the time you need. There's no sense in being impatient for a game. @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Tbh I would rather have them take all the time they need to completely flush out and finish the game. I hate seeing these comments saying "release now" or "release soon". Please take all the time you need. There's no sense in being impatient for a game.

Icy @spicyicy01 @JohnLiuFromHK @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Yeah pretty much. That's how most games die if they're released unfinished. There's also so much potential for this game specifically that they could take the time and work on and add. @JohnLiuFromHK @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Yeah pretty much. That's how most games die if they're released unfinished. There's also so much potential for this game specifically that they could take the time and work on and add.

A rushed development and a hurried release will disappoint Potterheads, who have been waiting years for the game, and completely undo the developers' efforts in creating the magical experience. Any player would rather have Avalanche iron out any creases or bugs than launch the game in an unfinished state.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

Maria Cazanis @Subspeciesfan @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames People should wait until the game is fully completed, do they want an unfinished buggy game? I don’t! The more we wait the more surprises we get In the finished product! I cant wait to see the complete product! @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames People should wait until the game is fully completed, do they want an unfinished buggy game? I don’t! The more we wait the more surprises we get In the finished product! I cant wait to see the complete product!

Continuing the comparison with Cyberpunk, JohnLiu further continues to hope that WB Games Avalanche won't similarly overhype Hogwarts Legacy. Plenty of others have shared similar concerns, more so because of the sheer size of the game.

With multiple magical beasts, spell castings and colorful characters, the developers have promised players an experience like never before as a student at Hogwarts.

John Liu @JohnLiuFromHK @spicyicy01 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames They already took their time with this game. This isn’t some ubisoft game that release every year. As long as they don’t overhype this game and lie to us like what cdpr did, I am good. I still remember when cdpr telling us the game has gone gold. What a joke. @spicyicy01 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames They already took their time with this game. This isn’t some ubisoft game that release every year. As long as they don’t overhype this game and lie to us like what cdpr did, I am good. I still remember when cdpr telling us the game has gone gold. What a joke.

The gameplay reveal in March was the first proper look at the in-game world since the short reveal trailer back in 2020. Fans were treated to the various mechanics present in the game. Attending classes, learning spells and potions, dueling and solving puzzles are all integral to a playthrough.

Discussing the story of Hogwarts Legacy, the official website states:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Given the scale of the game, players will be eagerly hoping that Avalanche takes care to properly polish Hogwarts Legacy before its release. A short delay is preferable for some if it helps the developers achieve that goal. For now, the release date has been set for the Holiday period later this year.

