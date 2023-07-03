Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Livestream time, date, and leaked announcements

Honkai Star Rail's second update is slowly coming to an end during mid-July, as the upcoming v1.2 will bring in some of the most anticipated characters in the game. From Kafka to Blade, alongside significant addition to the story arc, players will have much to unpack from July 16. However, HoYoverse will hold a Special program dedicated entirely to v1.2, like any significant patch.

Based on the company's announcement, the program will start on July 8 at 19:30 UTC +8. Like the game's previous Livestream, players can expect 300 Stellar Jade redemption codes, with multiple announcements of new quests, events, and playable characters.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on leaks subject to change with the release and contains spoilers for 1.2. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

When will Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Livestream take place in major regions?

As mentioned, the Special Program for v1.2 was revealed on July 8, 2023. While the server time is 19:30 UTC +8, the following list consists of the starting of air time in all major regions:

India: 5 pm

UK: 12:30 pm

US: 7:30 am

Philippines: 7:30 pm

Japan: 8:30 pm

Brazil: 8:30 aa

Spain: 1:30 pm

Interested players can head to Honkai Star Rail's official Twitch page or YouTube channel. There is also a chance for everyone to win a 50$ gift card by interacting with the poll provided on the Livestream's Twitter post. The end time for the rewards is a few hours after the Special program ends.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

YouTube:

The Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.2 "Even Immortality Ends" Special Program will release on July 8 at 19:30 (UTC+8).

Redemption codes, however, will have a validation window of 12 hours starting from the end of the v1.2 Livestream.

Every upcoming content and leaked information regarding Honkai Star Rail 1.2

The character banners that have pretty much been confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming 1.2 version will include Blade and Kafka as 5-star characters. Luka will be the new 4-star. The following list provides a clearer idea of all characters and their banner phases in 1.2:

1st phase: Blade with Sushang, Arlan, and Natasha.

2nd phase: Kafka with Luka, Serval, and Sampo.

Additionally, players following the story of Xianzhou Loufu will be surprised to see a significant boss as a part of the final fight in the Xianzhou arc, alongside interactions with characters such as Blade, Dan Heng, Jingliu, and Jing Yuan.

Regarding events, the Tales of the Fantastic will be based in the Xianzhou region. Forgotten Halls seem also to be getting additional floors with rewards and currencies.

Lastly, with the new version, players can expect ten free Special Star Rail Passes via a login event as well. Honkai Star Rail update 1.2 will be released on the official servers on July 19, 2023.

