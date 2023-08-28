Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Companion Missions: Quest details, release date, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is set to debut in a few days and will feature a myriad of new content, including four new Companion Missions. These quests are an exciting part of the game as they allow players to learn more about the backgrounds and personalities of their care units. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared a few details about the upcoming missions and their release orders.

This article outlines every bit of information available regarding the companion quests in version 1.3.

Four new Companion Missions are being added to Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The official Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream has confirmed four new Companion Missions lined up for the patch. With the official announcement, players finally have details about each of them.

First-phase companion quests (available after the v1.3 update)

The Dragon Returns Home : Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae will be the highlight of the mission. With the Ambrosial Arbor unlocked, he has to return to his home world against his wishes to face his past incarnation. It will be unlocked once players complete the "Obsequies Performed A Long Road Ahead" Trailblaze Mission and read specific messages.

: Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae will be the highlight of the mission. With the Ambrosial Arbor unlocked, he has to return to his home world against his wishes to face his past incarnation. It will be unlocked once players complete the "Obsequies Performed A Long Road Ahead" Trailblaze Mission and read specific messages. Mo Cuishle: Explores the story of Luka, the champion of the Underworld, He will finally return to Boulder Town to prepare for a trial. Players can expect to learn more about his past contributions as a Wildfire member. Players need to complete the Silent Galaxy Trailblaze mission and interact with Seele and Oleg to participate in the quest.

Second-phase companion quests (available after September 20, 2023).

Total Recall : March 7th’s companion quest kicks off when an idea sprouts in her mind after witnessing the Matrix of Prescience at the Divination Commission. The mission will be unlocked after completing the new Trailblaze Mission in version 1.3.

: March 7th’s companion quest kicks off when an idea sprouts in her mind after witnessing the Matrix of Prescience at the Divination Commission. The mission will be unlocked after completing the new Trailblaze Mission in version 1.3. Farther Than The Snow Plains: It involves the youngest Landau sibling, Lynx, showcasing her extreme adventures that make her elder siblings worried. Trailblaze must complete the "Only A Child" companion mission to unlock her quest.

Each of the companion quests will reward 100x Stellar Jades, Trailblaze EXP, and other in-game resources.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will be released globally on August 30, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). It features Imbibition Lunae and Fu Xuan’s banners along with their limited-time Light Cone warps.