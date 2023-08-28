Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Maintenance schedule: Server downtime and update release time

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break, during which the developers will install all the fresh content lined up for the patch. According to the official announcement, the servers will shut down for five hours starting August 30, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8). After the downtime, the major update will roll out, featuring Imbibitor Lunae in the first banner phase.

This article outlines the entire maintenance schedule for version 1.3. It includes server downtime and update release times across all major regions for the reader’s convenience.

When does the server shut down for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 maintenance?

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is set for a global release tomorrow after a short maintenance break. Likewise, all the servers will be down for five hours simultaneously before the next global launch.

The following list contains the maintenance start times for some of the major regions. It is worth noting that servers in Europe and the US will shut down on August 29, 2023, due to the difference in time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time : 3 pm (August 29, 2023)

: 3 pm (August 29, 2023) Eastern Daylight Time : 6 pm (August 29, 2023)

: 6 pm (August 29, 2023) Greenwich Mean Time : 11 pm (August 29, 2023)

: 11 pm (August 29, 2023) Central European Summer Time : 12 am (August 30, 2023)

: 12 am (August 30, 2023) India Standard Time : 3:30 am (August 30, 2023)

: 3:30 am (August 30, 2023) China Standard Time : 6 am (August 30, 2023)

: 6 am (August 30, 2023) Japanese Standard Time: 7 am (August 30, 2023)

When does Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update release?

HoYoverse will likely follow the maintenance scheduled time, and the version 1.3 update will launch worldwide at the times listed below.

Pacific Daylight Time : 8 pm (August 29, 2023)

: 8 pm (August 29, 2023) Eastern Daylight Time : 11 pm (August 29, 2023)

: 11 pm (August 29, 2023) Greenwich Mean Time : 4 am (August 30, 2023)

: 4 am (August 30, 2023) Central European Summer Time : 5 am (August 30, 2023)

: 5 am (August 30, 2023) India Standard Time : 8:30 am (August 30, 2023)

: 8:30 am (August 30, 2023) China Standard Time : 11 am (August 30, 2023)

: 11 am (August 30, 2023) Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm (August 30, 2023)

Once the update goes live, Trailblazers will be rewarded with sufficient compensation for the inconvenience caused. They will receive 300x Stellar Jades, dispatched directly to their account via the in-game mailing system.