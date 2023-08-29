Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Twitch Drops campaign: Free Stellar Jades, participation details, and more

Honkai Star Rail is back with Twitch drops to commemorate the release of version 1.3. With the major update on the horizon, they have announced all the details regarding the campaign that will reward players with quite a bit of in-game resources, including Stellar Jades, Credits, and more. However, the event will be available for a limited time, and players should participate as soon as possible to not miss out on the goodies.

This article compiles all the information about the upcoming Twitch campaign and its participation details.

When is the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Twitch Drops campaign?

According to the announcement, the upcoming campaign is scheduled to go live with the release of the version 1.3 update on August 30, 2023, which is tomorrow. During its runtime, participants must watch streams on the platform to obtain all the event rewards.

Keep in mind that the campaign expires on September 27, 2023. Although viewers have roughly one month to participate, they should be able to secure all the resources within a few hours.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Twitch Drops campaign?

Use the official webpage to connect your Star Rail account with Twitch (Image via HoYoverse)

You can participate by linking both accounts together as long as you have a proper Twitch and Star Rail account. Moreover, with HoYoverse’s website in place, the process has become relatively straightforward.

Follow the steps below to participate in the event:

Head to HoYoverse’s official webpage using the URL: hoyo.link/49aADBAd

Inside, you must log in with your relevant Star Rail account.

Similarly, connect your Twitch account to conclude.

Now, head to any Honkai Star Rail stream and watch it for the required duration to obtain the free Stellar Jades and other goodies. Ensure your accounts are connected throughout the campaign to complete your participation.

It is worth noting that the rewards will be dispatched directly to your account via the in-game mail system. You can access the option from the Star Rail menu, denoted by an envelope sign.