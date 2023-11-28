Honkai Star Rail 1.6 beta leaks hint at changes to Dr. Ratio kit

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update features Dr. Ratio as a playable 5-star unit that will take on the role of a DPS by treading on the Hunt Path. While the community is looking forward to his grand debut, v1.6 closed beta leaks coming from MadCroiX have hinted at a few notable changes to his abilities and stat numbers.

It appears that some of his movesets have received a bit of a rework to be more balanced in the future meta. Further details have been outlined in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information found in the Honkai Star Rail beta for 1.6. Numbers, skills, and stats mentioned here are subject to change and might differ from the final release.

All changes to Dr. Ratio’s kit in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 closed beta

MadCroiX is a trusted third-party source for the Honkai Star Rail community, and the latest leak has hinted at all the changes to Dr. Ratio’s kit. Here are his updated stats in the v1.6 closed beta:

HP : 1048

: 1048 ATK : 776

: 776 DEF : 461

: 461 Speed : 103

: 103 Taunt: 75

The following list further outlines his updated abilities at Level 10:

Skill : Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 150% of Dr. Ratio’s ATK on a target.

: Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 150% of Dr. Ratio’s ATK on a target. Ultimate : Launches Imaginary DMG on a single opponent, scaling at 240% of Dr. Ratio’s ATK. He further launches his Talent’s follow-up attacks once against a target afflicted with Wiseman’s Folly. The effect can be triggered up to two times, and the count resets after launching his UItimate.

: Launches Imaginary DMG on a single opponent, scaling at 240% of Dr. Ratio’s ATK. He further launches his Talent’s follow-up attacks once against a target afflicted with Wiseman’s Folly. The effect can be triggered up to two times, and the count resets after launching his UItimate. Talent: When Dr. Ratio uses his Skill, he has a 40% fixed chance to launch a follow-up attack against a target, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 270% of his ATK. He increases his follow-up chances by 20% for each debuff afflicted on the enemy.

HoYoverse has redesigned some of Dr. Ratio’s passives in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, closed beta. He now enables all allies to deal 10% more damage to all debuffed enemies. The second passive also increases his damage dealt by 10% up to a total of 50% when he attacks an enemy that has three or more debuffs.

Dr. Ratio's Eidolon changes in v1.6 closed beta

Expand Tweet

Lastly, changes to his first, fourth, and sixth Eidolon have been listed below:

Eidolon 1 : The maximum stackable count from his passive increases by four, and he immediately obtains the maximum stack when the battle begins.

: The maximum stackable count from his passive increases by four, and he immediately obtains the maximum stack when the battle begins. Eidolon 4 : Dr. Ratio regenerates 15 Energy upon activating his Talent.

: Dr. Ratio regenerates 15 Energy upon activating his Talent. Eidolon 6: Increases the trigger count of Wiseman’s Folly by one and boosts the damage of his follow-up attack by 50%.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update is expected to be released on December 27, 2023, following the ongoing banner cycle.