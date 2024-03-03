Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks suggest further changes to Acheron's kit

Recent online releases of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak have come from dependable third-party leaker Dim. According to the leak, the latest Honkai Star Rail 2.1 beta includes adjustments to Acheron's equipment, the next 5-star character. Thanks to the post, players can now see some alterations before the character is released in this cosmic odyssey.

Continue reading to learn more about Acheron's kit modifications, as revealed by the Honkai Star Rail leak.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Latest Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks showcase changes to Acheron’s kit ahead of his release

All the changes that Acheron received in the most recent Honkai Star Rail 2.1 beta are visible in the Reddit thread above. Acheron gained some interesting adjustments in addition to significant upgrades to her kit.

The following is a list of every modification made to Acheron's kit for Honkai Star Rail as per Dim:

Eidolon 1- Silenced Sky Spake Sooth

New - Provides an 18% increase in CRIT Rate while dealing damage to debuffed foes. Every stack of Slashed Dream that surpasses the maximum stack size confers a stack of Quadrivalent Ascendance, which has the potential to stack up to three times.

Provides an 18% increase in CRIT Rate while dealing damage to debuffed foes. Every stack of Slashed Dream that surpasses the maximum stack size confers a stack of Quadrivalent Ascendance, which has the potential to stack up to three times. Old - When giving DMG to debuffed foes, the CRIT Rate rises by 18%.

Eidolon 4- Shrined Fire for Mirrored Soul

New - Boosts the DMG foes take from Ultimates by 12% and makes them vulnerable to Ultimate DMG when they enter battle.

Boosts the DMG foes take from Ultimates by 12% and makes them vulnerable to Ultimate DMG when they enter battle. Old - When employing the Ultimate, all foes are vulnerable to Ultimate DMG, increasing the amount of Ultimate DMG taken by 12% for three turns.

Technique

Assaults the opponent right away, gaining Quadrivalent Ascendance at the beginning of each wave, dealing all foes Lightning DMG equal to 200% of Acheron's ATK, and lowering all enemies' Toughness regardless of Weakness Type. Brings on the Lightning Weakness Break effect when Weakness Break is applied.

Quadrivalent Ascendance - The next time Acheron unleashes her Ultimate, one random enemy will receive one stack of Crimson Knot, and she will also acquire one point of Slashed Dream. A regular enemy will not engage in a fight if they are attacked because they will be vanquished right away. If an enemy is not hit by the assault, the Technique Point is not lost.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

All Sparkle materials || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Acheron leaks || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Aventurine leaks || Best teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0