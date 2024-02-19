Honkai Star Rail 2.1 free 4-star character selection leaks: Gallagher, Misha, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s anniversary is just a patch away, and players might be able to snag a few rewards in the upcoming update. It isn't clear what HoYoverse will giveaway for the commemorative occasion, but recent leaks from Dimbreath hint at a new 4-star character selector heading to version 2.1. While it may not be an exclusive offering for the milestone, a free unit will be welcomed in any account.

Here's a close look at all the 4-star character selections expected in the version 2.1 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak hints at another 4-star character selector

Dimbreath’s 4-star character selector leak shows that players might be able to pick from a rather vast roster in Honkai Star Rail 2.1. This is usually not the case with previous patches, which featured only four options.

Regardless, here is a list containing all the 4-star units that will potentially be featured as a reward:

Gallagher

Misha

Xuyei

Hanya

Guinaifen

Luka

Lynx

Yukong

Among them, Gallagher will seemingly be an obvious choice for many Trailblazers, as he will debut as a new character in patch 2.1. He will be accompanied by Acheron and Aventurine, the 5-star units that will get their own banner in the update.

That said, Gallagher’s drip marketing showcased that he will be an Abundance character from the Fire element. Quite a few leaks have claimed that his kit will increase Weakness Break damage taken by a target and restore the HP of all allies.

Misha will be another decent option, considering he is a new Ice character in Honkai Star Rail. Being a follower of the Destruction Path, he can unleash moderate damage when there are multiple targets in the arena.

Bear in mind that the information comes from a third-party source, so take all the information with a grain of salt, as it might not make it to the anniversary patch. So far, HoYoverse has only showcased the banner characters for Honkai Star Rail 2.1, and more announcements await in the upcoming livestream event.