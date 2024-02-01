Honkai Star Rail to be featured on the Las Vegas Sphere: Date, time and countdown

Honkai Star Rail has been generating a lot of buzz in the community with its elaborate marketing for the Penacony region, which also includes taking over the Las Vegas Sphere. This is easily one of the monumental events for the title, and it will commence a day before the v2.0 update. Visitors around the area will also be able to participate in a lucky draw that rewards a gift card worth $100.

This article will cover everything there is to know about the promotional Las Vegas Sphere takeover.

Honkai Star Rail’s Las Vegas Sphere takeover date, time, and countdown

In a recent tweet, Honkai Star Rail officially announced that the inhabitants of Penacony will take over the gleaming Las Vegas Sphere on February 4, 2024, at 6 PM (PST). This promotional event will last for four hours, and its core content is quite self-explanatory. Viewers in the vicinity will get a glance at various characters from Penacony, the upcoming region, on the world’s largest screen.

Interested visitors can keep an eye on the countdown below, which actively tracks the time remaining until the grand broadcast.

Make sure to be around the Las Vegas Sphere once the timer ends to catch the live broadcast. It is set to be one of HoYoverse's most notable occasions, considering that a premiere of such magnitude will attract a large audience before the release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update.

Fans around the area can also participate in a lucky draw that rewards a $100 gift card. All they have to do is take a snapshot of the sphere during the takeover and share it on the game’s official X, Facebook, or Instagram account. It is important to add the #VegasHSR, #DiveIntoDreams, and #HonkaiStarRail hashtags in the description to be eligible.

The officials will select 10 participants at random for the giveaway. Additionally, 20 Trailblazers will be selected for the reward as long as they share the official post mentioning the Honkai Star Rail character they would like to hang with in Vegas.