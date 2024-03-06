Honkai Star Rail player discovers trick to change bio color, size, and more

A Honkai Star Rail player recently discovered a neat trick to customize the bio on their in-game profile. According to the user's Reddit post, all it takes is some basic HTML codes to alter the display text's color and size. This trivial exploit had intrigued the community, as many Trailblazers would like to customize their profiles.

Bear in mind that HoYoverse doesn't approve of unregistered means to tamper with their in-game features. Since there aren’t any official ways to modify the bio color, players are left with the newly discovered Honkai Star Rail trick.

New Honkai Star Rail trick to change bio color, size, and more

The Honkai Star Rail trick to modify bio was brought to the community’s attention on Reddit by ah10ve. The user has also discovered a similar trick on Genshin Impact, which has been recently patched by the officials.

However, it seems that the HTML codes are currently working on Star Rail, which provides players the opportunity to customize the display text on their profile. The following table contains all the active commands required to modify the bio color, size, and more.

HTML commands Effects <cŏlor=red>your text here</cŏlor> Changes the bio color. <ųũźť=99>your text here</ųũźť> To change text size. <Ţ>your text here</Ţ> Bolds the display text. <ũ>your text here</ũ> Adds the Italics effect. <š>your text here</š> Supposed to add a hyperlink, but it only turns the text blue. <ų>your text here</ų> Provides a strikethrough effect. <ŵ>your text here</ŵ> Underlines the bio.

All of the specified codes are pretty much self-explanatory, and gamers can enter them directly in the bio edit window. The option is accessible from the Trailblazer Profile, located within the in-game Pause menu.

A similar Honkai Star Rail exploit was discovered a few months ago, and the developers were quick to fix it. The same can be expected for the new trick. Therefore, players are advised to alter the bio at their own discretion, and they are likely to get a firm warning.

Although the command does not provide any unfair advantage for an account, it still tampers with the game files. Hence, a consecutive use of prohibitory means may also result in a potential ban.

Veterans might want to hold out from using the trick to avoid the risk of missing out on Star Rail's anniversary featured in patch 2.1. The update will also bring in the highly anticipated banners of Acheron and Aventurine.