Honkai Star Rail trick shows how to remove Jingliu's blindfold

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update is in full swing, offering various immersive content to the community, and while the gameplay has been seamless for the most part, some rather harmless bugs have surfaced recently involving Jingliu’s blindfold. With a simple trick, players can now remove the eye cover, exposing her face completely, which was made possible only when she entered the Spectral Transmigration state.

That said, the visual glitch is not permanent and reverts back whenever she enters the battlefield. This article discusses everything about the latest trick, expanding on the steps required to remove Jingliu’s blindfold.

Jingliu’s blindfold can be removed with a new Honkai Star Rail trick

A preview of Jingliu without blindfold after using the bug (Image via HoYoverse)

Most players will likely prefer Jingliu without a blindfold, and thankfully, the new bug helps them achieve that. Those willing to uncover her face should be able to do so via the camera feature in Honkai Star Rail.

Start off by equipping Jingliu with an active team.

Switch to her character and hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

Open the in-game camera to access its settings.

Now, head to the Action tab and click on “Idle action 2.”

While Jingliu’s animation is active, quickly return to “Camera Settings” and select the “Turn character around” option.

Again, swap to the second idle animation.

Cycle through the turnaround toggle and second idle animation to activate the glitch (Image via HoYoverse)

Shuffle between the two options for the Jingliu blindfold removal glitch to take effect. Those unable to activate the bug should consider double-clicking on the turn-around button as fast as possible before triggering "Idle Action 2” while she is in her turn animation.

It appears that the specified bug has been flying under HoYoverse’s radar, given that it is still accessible in Honkai Star Rail. However, the officials are likely to fix the glitch quite soon, especially when they have prior experience with a username color change bug.

It is worth noting that the changes revert back after she enters combat. In some cases, minimizing the game can also break the bug, sending Jingliu back to her normal state.