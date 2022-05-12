Horizon Forbidden West Dreadwing locations and weaknesses

One of the most dangerous enemies in Horizon Forbidden West is undoubtedly the Dreadwing. Unlike other machines, there are just a handful of locations for players to find the massive bat. Even on the map itself, there are only a couple of areas where the machine is guaranteed to spawn.

Simply playing through the main story will eventually bring players to a dangerous Dreadwing, but like many machines tied to the story, there aren't as many resources on the remains. To upgrade some of the late-game weapons and armor, players will need to take down rare machines, especially ones that are at the Apex rank for Legendary equipment.

Where to find a Dreadwing in Horizon Forbidden West

Look towards the GAIA base for a consistent location. (Image via Guerilla Games)

There are two main locations in Horizon Forbidden West where players are guaranteed to find a Dreadwing. One location has a chance to get an Apex, depending on the level that the player is at in the game. Another location is a near guarantee to find an Apex level bat, but it's far harder to access and will require more careful consideration.

Dreadwing locations in Horizon Forbidden West:

The main location to find these machines is on the eastern side of the map before reaching the GAIA base.

To the south of the mountains that house the base, there is a site for the machine to spawn.

This site is found north of LATOPOLIS and south of Shadow's Reach.

Players can leave this area after defeating the bat and return later to continue farming parts as they would like.

The second area is much farther west in the major cluster of snowy mountains.

Area two is south of The Graypeak Survey Drone in the blocked-off portion on the map.

It's possible to climb up, but if the ability to fly is unlocked, that can be used.

On this mountain, there will be a Stormwing and a Dreadwing, so preparation is key.

The mountains to the far west will hold a hidden fight. (Image via Guerilla Games)

These are the only two locations that have been documented within the Forbidden West, and it can be tough to find them. But when players do reach these areas, learning their weaknesses will also be key to success.

What are Dreadwing's weaknesses in Horizon Forbidden West?

First and foremost, normal bat-based machines will be susceptible to fire elements. Elements like frost, shock, and acid will be much less effective. Everything else will be neutral, so they can also be considered fair play in a good fight against the machine.

As is the case with most enemies, weaknesses will change when the machine reaches an Apex level. Players who fight the Apex version should switch to plasma elements as the strongest attack. Fire will no longer be nearly as effective, and neither will frost or purgewater. With the right elements and careful defense against attacks, players will have the parts they need in no time.

