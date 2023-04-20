Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is the newest DLC expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, and brings with it a unique campaign complete with exploration and boss battles. One such boss that players will encounter during the finale of Burning Shores is Londra, who was previously an unseen antagonist of the base game.

While this particular boss fight is rather straightforward and does not require much close-quarter combat, it may be slightly challenging for the uninitiated. This guide will detail the general strategy you must follow to win the battle.

Note: Spoilers for the Londra boss fight of Burning Shores will follow. Discretion is advised.

How to beat Londra in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

The Londra boss fight in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores requires patience (Image via Guerrilla)

Londra is a rather easy boss to beat in Burning Shores, and the general strategy is to be patient with your attacks, aiming to hit the glowing parts of the machinery. A detailed explanation is given below:

1) Set off the battle when you enter the arena by kicking open the grate. Londra will immediately begin the offensive.

2) Target the cables hanging from the machinery around you. Use ranged attacks on the orange-yellow glowing bits. It may take several hits to destroy them.

3) Londra will not go down without a fight, however, and will spam electric shockwaves on the floor you are standing on. Time your jumps correctly to avoid being hit.

4) Once you start destroying the cables, several Power Distributors will be exposed. Head up to these structures and use melee attacks to destroy them - ranged attacks will not work.

5) Look out for loose electrical cables dangling in the pathway - being hit by these will chip off your HP.

6) Additionally, pick up the items lying around near the entrance to stock up on healing and weaponry materials.

7) Londra will also place a force field around the core to protect it against your attacks. Time them correctly and focus on the glowing bits when the shield is down.

8) The ground may glow red and be a serious hazard for Aloy in this state - avoid these spots.

9) Londra can also make use of the electric spheres that target you. Either choose to dodge or shoot them while they are charging up to avoid taking damage.

10) Destroying all the exposed modules of the core will sink the machinery to the ground, along with Londra.

11) Head towards him and use your melee attack to destroy the giant machine and put a stop to his nefarious plans.

A cutscene will follow after which the battle will have concluded, and players will reach the game's finale.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was released on April 19, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 as a post-campaign story DLC.

