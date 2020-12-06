How to cancel Fortnite Crew Subscriptions: A Step-by-step guide for PC, Xbox and PS4

Fortnite Crew is a new subscription service that Epic Games came out with recently. With this subscription, players get V-bucks and a free outfit each month which they get to keep.

#FortniteSeason5 is here and with it, the Fortnite Crew subscription offer is now available 🎉



Get the Battle Pass for the Season, the exclusive Galaxia Crew Pack and 1,000 V-Bucks each month. Next month’s Crew Pack will be revealed later this month!https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

There is a high chance that players might not want to continue paying for the subscription and want to opt-out of the service. But sometimes opting out can be confusing. Here's how players can opt-out of the service.

How to unsubscribe from Fortnite Crew

#1 PC/Android

Image via Epic Games

First things first, players are required to navigate to www.epicgames.com/account and log in to their account.

Once that's done, players will be required to head over to the subscriptions option on the right. There should be a cogwheel on the top right corner.

Clicking on that would bring up an option to cancel the subscription. The remaining on-screen dialogues will help the players navigate through the process.

#2 Playstation

Image via Epic Games

For those who play on the PS4, they need to navigate to store.playstation.com and sign in to the Playstation Network.

Once there, players need to go into subscription management, click on Fortnite, and turn off Auto-Renew to cancel the Fortnite Crew subscription.

#3 Xbox

Image via Epic Games

For those who play on the Xbox, they need to navigate to account.microsoft.com/account and then sign in to their Microsoft account.

Players will then be required to select subscription and services on top of the page and navigate to the subscription listing.

Once there, players will need to click on Fortnite and click on cancel subscription and follow the prompts to cancel the Fortnite Crew subscription.

That's how players can cancel their subscription to Fortnite Crew. Those who cancel their Fortnite Crew subscription will still be able to enjoy the benefits till the end of the current billing period.