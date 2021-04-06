Diggersby will be a featured Pokemon in the Spring into Spring event, but how can it be caught?

Part of the Spring into Spring event, which lasts from Sunday, April 4 to Thursday, April 8, is a Collecting Challenge. Most of the Pokemon players need to catch coincide with the Easter theme, including Exeggutor, Azumarill, and Buneary.

How to catch Diggersby in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Anime

Diggersby can not be caught by itself in Pokemon GO. Bunnelby, however, can be acquired easily and can then evolve into Diggersby. For the Spring into Spring event, Bunnelby is part of a Pokemon group that will appear in the wild more frequently.

Other Pokemon in this group are Marill, Exeggcute, Plusle, Minun, and several more. Bunnelby is also part of another group of Pokemon that players can hatch from 2KM eggs.

Evolving Bunnelby into Diggersby is one of many tasks that need to be fulfilled for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. Most of the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild are in this group. Flower Crown Pikachu and Flower Crown Chansey also need to be caught.

While it may take a bit of work, completing this challenge is worthwhile for any Pokemon Go player. The rewards for full completion are Mega Lopunny energy, a Lucky Egg, and 2,500 XP. Mega Lopunny energy will come in handy for many players who caught Buneary in the previous Buneary Spotlight Hour.

Diggersby is the next Pokemon from Generation VI to be released in Pokemon GO. Many more Pokemon from the Kalos region are likely coming soon, including possibly Sylveon and Xerneas.

Diggersby has been a great early game asset to players of Pokemon X and Y since its release. Players can catch Bunnelby as early as Route 2 in those games, and it evolves into Diggersby at level 20.

Diggersby is lucky enough to get Huge Power as its hidden ability, which doubles the attack stat of the Pokemon with that ability. Diggersby can quickly flatten other Pokemon with Huge Power.