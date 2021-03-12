How to complete "Duel Characters" Legendary Quest in Fortnite Season 5 Week 15

Fortnite has asked players to duel characters in order to gain XP for some challenges. There are five stages to this challenge, and opponents may be challenged in any order.

Players can finish these challenges the fastest by going straight from the battle bus to the opponent. After winning the duel, they can restart and drop off the bus towards the next opponent.

CH2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5. You'll play through the culmination of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. This is a solo experience & you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

The video below is courtesy of Perfect Score, but the list will have all the necessary information.

In order to challenge anyone, players need to select “Challenge” from the options when speaking to the characters.

The player does not need to do all of the duels at once or even in the same game. The player gains more XP with every win, resulting in a total of 143,000 XP. The list below indicates which characters the player needs to duel and where to find them.

All 5 Duels in Fortnite’s Season 5 challenges

#5 - Kondor

Image via Epic Games

Kondor is in the southeast of Misty Meadows. It is possible to see him wandering around near a fountain and RV. Players can look to the adjacent houses to grab weapons for this fight. Taking down Kondor isn’t hard, so any tactic can knock him out promptly.

#4 - Ragnorok

Image via Epic Games

Viking Vessel can be found slightly west of Holly Hedges. On top of the ship will be Ragnorok, ready for a fight. There is a chest directly below Ragnorok; Fortnite players should pick up the loot in the chest before challenging him. From that point onwards, it’s a fair fight, and a few headshots will take him down.

#3 - Big Chuggus

Image via Epic Games

At the center of Slurpy Swamp is a warehouse where Big Chuggus can be found wandering around. It can be a good idea to grab weapons before challenging Big Chuggus, as there aren't many nearby. Big Chuggus tends to move his weapon away from the player when he is headshotted. Enough headshots will win this duel quickly.

#2 - Kit

Image via Epic Games

Kit can be found near the west side of Catty Corner. Fortnite players can locate Kit next to a box on top of a pile of junk. There is a treasure chest on top of an electric scissor lift directly next to Kit. Players can use the weapon from the chest to kill the cat. Kit is an incredibly good shot, so gamers should try to keep moving away from his line of sight as they fight him.

#1 - Brutus

Image via Epic Games

The harbor directly south of Dirty Docks has fishing spots around it and a warehouse on the waterfront. Brutus is inside of the warehouse in an office on the top floor. Funnily enough, players can buy weapons from him to use against him in the duel.

Fortnite Players need to be aware of where they stand before challenging Brutus because getting sent out into the water is a bad way to start this fight. Regardless of where they start the duel, Brutus won’t see where the player is. This makes getting headshots early on easy. Brutus doesn't go down without a fight, but with the right weapons, he will eventually lose.

