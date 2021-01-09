How to download the Monster Hunter Rise Demo

The Monster Hunter Rise Demo was scheduled to release at 1:00 PM EST for the Nintendo Switch.

To obtain the game, players can simply search for the Monster Hunter Rise Demo in the Nintendo Switch Eshop and start their download.

One fair warning to the eager, players have reported issues when it comes to downloading the Monster Hunter Rise Demo. This is due to the high number of players attempting to download the game at once.

This issue may last until the servers catch up to the backlog of players attempting to download it.

What is the Monster Hunter Rise Demo?

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest entry in the Monster Hunter series, where players take on the role of a monster hunter.

Players can use one of various over-the-top weapons to take down beasts that tower over their height, often working together in groups in order to overcome the monsters.

Once beaten, the monsters can be harvested for their parts, which can then be used to craft better gear and take down bigger monsters.

Monster Hunter World was brought to Steam and mainline consoles, putting the series that had once been limited to handheld devices into the hands of gamers ready to play from the comfort of their chair.

The Monster Hunter Rise Demo will be the first look at a new Monster Hunter game built for the Nintendo Switch. Fans previously had access to a port of the older Monster Hunter Generations game, but Rise will be a new version.

Rise will give players the ability to control monsters as well as some new tools for finding friends and visiting new worlds.

Overall, Rise will play very similar to other games in the series as the Monster Hunter games very rarely feature any dramatic changes to gameplay, choosing instead to incrementally improve as much as possible.

Try the Monster Hunter Rise Demo now, full release on March 26th

While the Monster Hunter Rise Demo is out now and should run until February 1st, the full game is scheduled for release in a few months (March 26th). Anyone who has been curious about the series in the past and has a Nintendo Switch should definitely give it a shot.

The game can be challenging to learn, but it should come naturally over time. In general, it will reward players who keep a close watch on their hunt and learn their patterns over those who charge in swinging their weapon.

Attacks tend to be slow and powerful, making it far more important to dodge than to hit. Don’t worry though, as it doesn’t take too long to learn.