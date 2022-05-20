How to obtain Apex Legends’ Stone Skies Newcastle and Real Teal Peacekeeper cosmetics for free

Apex Legends players are currently being treated to some free cosmetics via Prime Gaming as part of the Stone Skies bundle.

Fans who have subscribed to Amazon Prime will be able to redeem cosmetics for Newcastle along with Peacekeeper through May’s Prime Gaming Rewards. The cosmetics provided in the bundle will contain the Stone Skies Newcastle skin, an Epic-tier cosmetic, and the Real Teal Peacekeeper skin, a Rare one.

: amzn.to/3iJ3t5i Big shield, bigger heart 🛡️Unlock Stone Skies Newcastle, the Real Teal Peacekeeper, and matching Banner Frame this month through #PrimeGaming Big shield, bigger heart 🛡️❤️Unlock Stone Skies Newcastle, the Real Teal Peacekeeper, and matching Banner Frame this month through #PrimeGaming. 🔗: amzn.to/3iJ3t5i https://t.co/zKtow43Bda

Additionally, players will also be able to get their hands on a Rare-tier banner frame to go along with the incredible skins.

Today’s guide will go over how Apex Legends players will be able to get their hands on the Stone Skies Newcastle and the Real Teal Peacekeeper skins in the shooter for free.

Obtaining the Stone Skies Newcastle and the Real Teal Peacekeeper cosmetics in Apex Legends

While veterans will not have much trouble getting their hands on the new skins through Prime Gaming, those new to the shooter or unaware of how redeeming works on the platform will struggle quite a bit.

Hence, for those who find it difficult to get their hands on the Stone Skies Newcastle and Real Teal Peacekeeper, they will first need to:

Create a Prime Gaming account by subscribing to Amazon Prime, and then linking it with their EA account. This can be very easily done by just going to the Apex Legends page located on the Prime Gaming website. It will be on the upper left-hand corner of the page. There, players will need to select the drop-down info tab, which will be called Instructions. It is here that they will get the option to link their accounts.

Additionally, while linking the two accounts, it’s important to make sure that the EA account that players are linking to the Prime Gaming account is connected to the same platform on which they are playing the game. In order to make sure of this, Apex Legends fans can visit their EA account through the log-in option on the respective platform and then proceed to link it with the Prime Gaming account.

Once players have successfully linked the two, they will be able to claim the Stone Skies Newcastle and Real Teal Peacekeeper cosmetics. By just clicking on the “Claim now” option, fans will be able to complete the process of unlocking the skin bundles in the game.

To access the skins, players will simply need to open the shooter, navigate to new skins, and there they will see that the Epic and the Rare tier cosmetic has been unlocked. Fans will just need to equip the skin and drop into a game to enjoy it.

Apex Legends will be giving away even more free skins in the future through Prime Gaming, hence, players can look out for even more free loot in the coming months.

