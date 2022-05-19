7 high-tier laptops for Apex Legends

Apex Legends has been one of the top battle royale games for over three years now, and its developers have been catering to players with new content to keep them hooked up to the game. The free-to-play game recently also released a mobile version that has also been a hit in the gaming world.

The game does not require the best specifications to run, but having a high frame rate is always an advantage as it is a competitive shooter. Playing the game on the best laptops will help players secure victories more often. This article lists some of the high-tier laptops to run Apex Legends on.

Note: The specifications mentioned are for the top models only.

High-tier laptops for Apex Legends

1) Razer Blade 15 (2022)

Razer Blade 15 (Image via Amazon)

Processor Up to Intel Core i7-12800H Memory Up to 16 GB DDR4 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 3080 Ti (8GB) Storage 1 TB SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1080p 360Hz/ 2K 240Hz/ 4K 144Hz

Razer Blade 15 is one of the most expensive gaming laptops, but it justifies the price with its features and build quality. Having such strong components in a compact body while maintaining effective thermal management is a feat only Razer can achieve. Also, having the option to modify the display parameters such as resolution and refresh rate is convenient.

2) Alienware X17 R2

The Alienware X17 R2 has the 'gamer' design (Image via Dell)

Processor Intel Core i7-12900HK Memory 64 GB Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 512 GB - 4 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 17.3-inch, 1080p 360Hz/ 4K 120Hz

This is one of the best big-screen laptops for gaming, with the best components packed into the body that has a stunning design. These components can take full advantage of the high refresh rate display and make the game look buttery smooth. It also features a mechanical keyboard, which is rare in laptops. The choice to have a 4K display or a faster display is always a good add-on, but for Apex Legends, having a faster display is preferable.

3) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 has an excellent battery life (Image via ASUS)

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Memory 16 GB (upgradable to 48) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 8 GB GDDR6 Storage 1 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1440p 240Hz

A laptop with important features for gamers, such as a good battery that also fast charges, DDR5 RAM, and PCIe 4.0 storage, makes loading games quick and file transferring snappy. The laptop also has a liquid metal thermal compound that keeps it cool under load. ASUS has dealt with all the issues with the last year's model and made this laptop a go-to choice for many gamers.

4) ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733's design is sturdy (Image via Amazon)

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Memory 16 GB (upgradable to 64) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 2x 1 TB M.2 NVME SSD Screen 17.3-inch, 1080p 360Hz/ 1440p 165Hz

This laptop has a unique design, with part of the chassis being see-through and a customizable RGB strip on the bottom. The laptop combines the best of AMD and Nvidia with both companies' top components, making it one of the most powerful laptops available on the market. Players can compete professionally in Apex Legends with this laptop as it has the fastest screen and a GPU that will run the game at 360Hz, which is necessary for esports.

5) Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 (Image via Lenovo)

Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Memory Up to 128 GB DDR4 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) Storage Up to 2TB SSD Screen 15.6-inch, 1080p 165Hz

Though this laptop might not have high-end specifications, it is a strong laptop designed for gaming. Lenovo Legion 5 will be able to run Apex Legends in medium to high settings while reaching the display's maximum supported FPS without any hassle. It also boasts a great battery life as it has an AMD 5000 series chip that is designed for efficiency.

6) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (Image via Acer)

Processor Up to Intel i9 12th Gen Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (8GB) Storage Up to 4TB SSD Screen 16-inch, 2560x1600, 240Hz

This laptop is a jack of all trades with top-notch specifications, a great display, and the fastest memory and storage. It stays cool under heavy load with liquid metal thermal paste and triple-fan cooling that has four heat pipes strategically designed by Acer for optimized airflow. The display is unique with a 16-inch screen that has a ratio of 16:10. It also has DDR5 memory and PCIe 4.0 storage, which makes this laptop smoother to use and helps it load games quicker.

7) MSI GS76 Stealth

MSI GS76 Stealth (Image via MSI)

Processor Intel Core i7-11800H Memory 64 GB Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 2x M.2 NVME SSD slots Screen 17.3-inch, 1080p 360Hz/ 2K 240Hz

It is a great laptop with a large screen, though it is not as efficient or quiet as the other laptops on this list. It has a stunning QHD screen and components that will be able to make full use of the screen and run Apex Legends in the highest settings at 2K resolution. A unique feature of this laptop is that it has a per-key RGB keyboard, which means players can customize the RGB lighting down to every key.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Mayank Shete