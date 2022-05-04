How to obtain the Crystal Release in Elden Ring, the spell that bombards a large area with projectiles

Although there are a lot of powerful spells in Elden Ring, some of them deal single target damage, while other Incantations and Sorceries have effects on wider areas, capable of dealing significant area of effect (AoE) damage.

One such Sorcery that Elden Ring mage builders are absolutely falling in love with is the Crystal Release. It takes a whopping 41 Intelligence to use and will allow the Tarnished to raise their hands in the air and create an orb of magic that will scour the area with a violent rain of crystal shards.

It’s considered to be one of the most powerful spells in the game, which can make quick work of some of the hardest dungeons and fights in the Lands Between.

However, many in the community are having a hard time coming across the Sorcery within the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are struggling to obtain it in the game.

Obtaining the Crystal Release Sorcery in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, Elden Ring players will not be able to get the Crystal Release early on in the game, and will need to travel to and discover the Liurnia of the Lakes, before they are able to get their hands on it.

To get Crystal Release, the Elden Ring Tarnished will first need to:

Make their way to the Liurnia of the Lakes, which is to the north of Stormveil Castle, and players can either go around the Legacy Dungeon to reach this part of the map, or they can go through the castle, and reach Liurnia only after they have beaten Margit, the Fell Omen, and Godrick the Grafted, the first two primary bosses of the game.

After reaching Liurnia of the Lakes, the Tarnished will need to make their way north, to the Academy Crystal Cave. This dungeon is slightly difficult to find, as players will need to go to the cliffs behind the Raya Lucaria Academy, in the middle of the lake, right behind the crystal dragon’s lair.

The dungeon will be blocked by a fog wall, and players will need a Stonesward Key to open and gain access to it. The Tarnished will need to explore the cave, till they reach the final bosses of the area, two Crystalians.

These enemies are rather difficult to take down especially if players are using weapons that do slash and pierce damage. They hardly take any damage till their crystalline shield is broken, leading to a posture break, and from then on, players can start dealing more damage to them. A good trick here is to use blunt weapons (strike damage) like maces and hammer to make the fight significantly easier.

Upon defeating both the Crystalians, players will automatically be able to get their hands on the Crystal Release.

Crystal Release is one of the best AoE spells in the game, and has become a staple for mages who have been pumping Runes in leveling their Intelligence stats.

