How to obtain the Ruins Greatsword Colossal Weapon in Elden Ring

There are a lot of Legendary and Colossal Weapons in Elden Ring that boast some of the highest damage output in the game. While they have a slower recovery rate after each attack, the amount of raw damage that these weapons dish out is capable of making quick work of the hardest encounters and bosses in the game.

One such Colossal Weapon that players have been absolutely loving is the Ruins Greatsword. With a requirement of 50 Strength and 16 Intelligence, the weapon is one of the best Strength scaling armaments in the game and comes with a bit of additional magic damage on the side.

The Ruins Greatsword’s weapon skill is called Wave of Destruction. It allows the player to raise the sword up high and then strike it on the ground to fire a wave of gravitational force in the targeted direction.

This is an exceptional tool for crowd control and is useful when taking out mobs in the Lands Between.

Obtaining the Ruins Greatsword in Elden Ring

Players will unfortunately not be able to get their hands on the Ruins Greatsword early on in the game. The item is locked behind a fair bit of progression and is only acquired after beating two difficult bosses in Redmane Castle.

The encounter can be challenging based on the type of build that players are looking to go for, and the Tarnished shouldn't attempt to get their hands on it before leveling their primary stats quite a bit.

To get the Ruins Greatsword, Elden Ring players will need to:

Head to Redmane Castle in East Caelid and look to complete the area. Celid is one of the hardest regions of the Lands Between early on, and players will need to invest quite a bit of Runes in leveling their primary stats and weapons to have a significantly easier time here. After reaching Redmane, they will then need to start the Festival, and seek to defeat Starscourge Radahn.

Radahn is considered to be one of the most difficult optional bosses in the game. There was previously a bug that was nerfing some of the damage that he was doing with his attacks. However, FromstSoftware fixed it in patch 1.03, and he is back to his former glory. After defeating Radahn, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to head back to the castle once again.

They will need to talk to Jerren at Redmane Keep. He is the NPC who looks a lot like Slage Knight Gale from Dark Souls 3. After talking to him and exhausting his dialogue, players will then need to reload the area and move to the plaza, which will suddenly get blocked on all slides by fog walls and trigger another boss encounter.

Players will need to face off against the duo of Leonine Misbegotten and a shield-welding Crucible Knight. This can prove to be quite a difficult encounter. However, as the Knight spawns a minute after the Misbegotten hits the field, players will have a brief window of time to overwhelm the boss and take it down before the Crucible Knight appears.

After defeating the enemies, players will be rewarded with the Ruins Greatsword for their efforts.

The Ruins Greatsword is one of the best strength scaling weapons in the game. The weapon art utility and the amount of raw damage that it brings with it have made it quite popular amongst players who are primarily investing runes in those particular stats.

