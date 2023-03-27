How old is CDawgVA? Twitch streamer goes viral after raising $500k during his "cyclethon"

Connor "CDawgVA" is a popular Twitch streamer cum podcaster and voice actor based in Tokyo, Japan who is going viral in the streaming community after raising over $500,000 (US) for the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) with his recent cyclethon with fellow creator AbroadInJapan.

The 26-year-old was born in Denbigh, Wales on July 26, 1996, but has become famous for his vlog-styled IRL collaboration content in Japan over the last few years. He has been creating content for GeeXPlus, aimed at portraying Japanese anime and pop culture to Western audiences.

Thank you for $550,000 dollars raised in this cyclethon. This honestly was really physically demanding on us and pushed us to our limits. But we did it and raised a shit ton of money for @IDFCommunity Genuinely the best community I've ever been a part of.

After raising over half a million dollars with his most recent Cyclethon, CDawgVA is being lauded by his peers, fans, and the online community for his charitable efforts.

CDawgVA: Man behind cyclethon

As mentioned before, Connor is a Japan-based podcaster, IRL streamer, and professional otaku who has voice acted in anime and video games, a far cry from his corporate narration jobs when he lived in London.

His move to Tokyo in 2019 marked his entry into the content scene and within months, had become well-known for his podcast called Trash Taste with The Anime Man and Gigguk. He started gaining traction on Twitch as a streamer in 2020 as a variety streamer. As per Twitch Tracker, his most played games on stream are Apex Legends, Jump King, and Chess.

Hello brands, I'm doing a cyclethon on the 18th raising money for charity (IDF) and I'll be live streaming for 9 days straight for 8 hours everyday. If you would like to throw money at charity in return, I will promote your product.

CDawgVA was recently in the news for his second cyclethon charity event where the streamer cycled for nine days across Kyushu for an impressive 528 miles or 850 kilometers. He was creating awareness and raising money for the IDF (Immune Deficiency Foundation). This was Cyclethone 2, with the first iteration being a 500-mile bike ride across the region of Hokkaido with fellow creator Abroad in Japan in August last year.

For his charitable efforts during the event, which saw the streamer raise over $300k for IDF, CDawgVA was awarded the Best Philanthropic Stream Event award at this year's Streamer Awards. He outshone other events organized by popular online personalities such as Jacksepticeye, DrLupo, and the Roomies.

Social media reactions to Cyclethon 2 raising over $500,000 for charity

As expected, the streamer's efforts were lauded by his fans, supporters, and fellow creators such as HasanAbi, Jacksepticeye, Zy0x, and Ironmouse. Here are a few general reactions from Twitter after he finished the fundraiser, cycling across Kyushu for nine days straight while streaming his experiences live.

Sad @sadsamrain

@CDawgVA @AbroadInJapan @premier_two @ironmouse Congrats on finishing the cycleathon and raising soo much money!! You guys are incredible! Congrats on finishing the cycleathon and raising soo much money!! You guys are incredible!@CDawgVA @AbroadInJapan @premier_two @ironmouse https://t.co/5j9aDOie7I

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @CDawgVA @IDFCommunity So proud of you thank you so much for everything you do. @CDawgVA @IDFCommunity So proud of you thank you so much for everything you do.

BernVT @BernBurnBern @CDawgVA @IDFCommunity Amazing job! A couple of the days looked absolutely brutal but you, chris, and van gang went above and beyond! @CDawgVA @IDFCommunity Amazing job! A couple of the days looked absolutely brutal but you, chris, and van gang went above and beyond!

Twitter user Daniel Higgins also shared a day-by-day breakdown of all the donations to Cyclethon 2, which shows how they raised a staggering $170k on the last day of the event for a total of over $550K.

Half a million dollars was not the only record that CDawgVA broke during Cyclethon 2. He also acquired a million followers on Twitch a couple of days ago.

