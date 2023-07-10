"How have they regressed to FIFA 08 graphics?": Social media reacts to the EA Sports FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover reveal

EA Sports recently took to social media to reveal the cover for their upcoming flagship football simulation title: EA Sports FC24. With current superstars like Haaland, Vinicius, Sam Kerr, and Jude Bellingham joining legends like Pele, Zidane, and Ronaldinho, this is by far the most unique and expansive cover-star lineup in the franchise's history.

However, fans were quick to notice some peculiar features of the roster. While some were happy to have their athletes from their favorite clubs represented on the cover, others were shocked and appalled by the quality of the graphics. The player faces, in particular, attracted much attention, especially with players like Bukayo Saka and Ronaldinho.

Fans have ridiculed the quality of graphics in the cover image of EA Sports FC24 Ultimate Edition

EA Sports has consistently innovated in sports simulation gaming, establishing a dominant stronghold with its FIFA franchise. While their gameplay features and visual presentation have only grown leaps and bounds over time, the latest EA Sports FC24 cover appears to be a step in the wrong direction, as pointed out by this fan on Twitter:

While the player faces generally drew the ire of the fanbase, Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka attracted a lot of attention in particular. The English winger is one of the most promising players in Europe today, but his face scan has not done him justice in the revealed cover image.

Legendary Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho has also been included in the expansive cover-star roster. The former FC Barcelona and PSG forward is a fan favorite in real life and on the virtual pitch, but his face scan in EA Sports FC24 has been ridiculed on Twitter due to his hilarious expressions.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading looking like CJ from GTA San Andreas on PS2 Ronaldinholooking like CJ from GTA San Andreas on PS2 Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 looking like CJ from GTA San Andreas on PS2 😭 https://t.co/HbERRxmhYR

While the player's faces certainly deserve criticism, this fan, in particular, had another concern. The cover image features some of the biggest names in the sport, both past and present, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Johan Cruyff, David Beckham, and Jude Bellingham. However, Spurs attacker Heung Min Son is placed at the forefront, much to the disappointment of certain fans.

Presenting the The stars of The World’s Game are in the club.Presenting the #FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover #EASPORTSFC The stars of The World’s Game are in the club.Presenting the #FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover #EASPORTSFC https://t.co/zEzGWdbHwa What, pray tell, have Spurs done to have a player front and center in a picture that features Pele, Zidane, Beckham, Drogba, Cruyff, Voller, Pirlo, Haaland, Bellingham, Saka, and van Dijk? Son’s head should be popping out from the back of the group like he snuck into the photo. twitter.com/easportsfc/sta… What, pray tell, have Spurs done to have a player front and center in a picture that features Pele, Zidane, Beckham, Drogba, Cruyff, Voller, Pirlo, Haaland, Bellingham, Saka, and van Dijk? Son’s head should be popping out from the back of the group like he snuck into the photo. twitter.com/easportsfc/sta…

However, it was not all doom and gloom amongst fans of the series. Fans particularly appreciated David Beckham's in-game model, as his virtual depiction accurately portrays his immaculate facial features in EA Sports FC24.

With the franchise facing a complete overhaul, a significant rebuilding phase is in order. Many massive changes and new features have been leaked on social media, making EA Sports FC24 incredibly promising for fans of the sport. If the developers can deliver on the hype, the debacle surrounding the cover will soon be a thing of the past.

