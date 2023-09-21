"How about we stop comparing a human child to pets" - Pokimane's recent tweet about wanting child elicits strong reactions

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 20, 2023, and opened up about starting a family. She expressed her desire to get a new pet, either another cat or a new dog. The Moroccan-Canadian icon then hinted at wanting a child, writing:

"Kind of want another cat... or a dog... or a kid."

While numerous netizens supported the content creator's decision to start a new family, some community members ended up sharing some rather strong sentiments.

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc's" video editor, Arthium, commented:

"How about we stop comparing a human child to pets? Streamers nowadays..."

Expand Tweet

"I vote for another cat!" - Fans share their thoughts on Pokimane wanting to get a new pet or have a child

This isn't the first time Imane has discussed starting a family and having a child. Back in July, she collaborated with One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif," and the topic of streamers having children came up during their conversation.

While Mizkif claimed he had no intention of becoming a father, Pokimane stated that she would like to have children "someday." She said:

"Frankly, you know, I'm not like, 'I need kids now.' But, I do feel like someday... I don't know how to say this. Hopefully, you know, I'll be in love. I'll be married. And I'll feel that I've fulfilled my career. And then I'll be like, 'Yo know what? I want to make a little baby thing.'"

The co-founder of OfflineTV (OTV) went on to say that she was in a "privileged position" and had "financial means" to have a baby:

"But, I also think I'm in such a privileged position where I can actually balance! Like, I have the financial means. You know? To try to balance. So, if anyone's going to have a f**king baby, shouldn't it be me?"

Timestamp: 01:49:25

As mentioned earlier, Pokimane opened up about starting a family via a tweet on September 20, 2023. Some fans jokingly suggested that she "adopt" them:

Community reacts to the streamer's recent social media post 1/4 (Image via X)

According to X user @TheRealPlayed, getting a new pet or having a child is a big decision:

Community reacts to the streamer's recent social media post 2/4 (Image via X)

Meanwhile, another community member believed that Pokimane should get another cat. They added:

"I vote (for) another cat! I like crazy cat lady Pokimane!"

Community reacts to the streamer's recent social media post 3/4 (Image via X)

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Community reacts to the streamer's recent social media post 4/4 (Image via X)

Pokimane is one of the most influential Twitch personalities, who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. Despite significantly reducing her streaming hours, over 8,240 fans tune in to her broadcasts on average.