How does Warzone Season 5's Doomsday Station work?

Warzone's Season 5 The Last Stand is set to be Call of Duty Vanguard's last season for the game. The new Doomsday Station that players can use in the game has brought a lot of fresh content.

The Doomsday Station is one of the more interesting additions to the game, and it can greatly benefit the player utilizing it. Here's everything you need to know about the new Doomsday Station.

Everything important about the Doomsday Station in Warzone

The Doomsday Device puts the player in an area-defense minigame. It sets the player against waves of AI soldiers, choppers, and possibly other enemy players to prevent their position from being overrun.

Featuring such high intensity and volume of enemies, this minigame doesn't seem like it is a viable option for new players. Furthermore, one of the prerequisites for activating these Doomsday Devices is the player should be in possession.

Moreover, while this minigame seems to resemble the Cash Extraction mode from Season 4, this is definitely not the case.

Only one Doomsday Station spawns per match. The rewards of the Station can be looted not only by the player who activated it, but others as well. While it has an objective marker, its spawn location can be any one of the many Doomsday Station spawn locations on the Warzone map.

There is also a prerequisite in the minigame. When activating the Station, the player will need to be in possession of $10,000. As such, this minigame can be considered something of a high-risk and high-reward type. With an investment of a not-so-small amount, some return of investment should be expected.

While the full list of rewards is not available, it is confirmed that players will be receiving extremely potent weapons. To add to it, they will also earn a permanent watch cosmetic as well.

More about Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone's latest season has surely made waves with the community. Raven Software is not holding back with any content to add to the season. With many more items in the game such as the Rage Serum and Supply Box UAVs.

There will also be a brand new limited-time event called Operation Last Call, and it features two factions. The season brought back several previous notable antagonists from the Call of Duty franchise. The characters that will be making a comeback are Al-Asad from Modern Warfare, Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2, Rorke from Ghosts, and Seraph from Black Ops 3.

The move to bring back characters from different timelines and universes into this season of Warzone has certainly rustled some feathers. Further, the inclusion of futuristic weaponry into a WW2-themed shooter seems outrageous to a chunk of the community.

This will be the last season for the game before the release of its much awaited sequel, Warzone 2. It has been highly awaited as leaks point to it being much more optimized than its predecessor. It is also rumored that the sequel will have an FOV slider for all consoles.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan