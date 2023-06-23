How to watch Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream: Twitch link, Redeem codes time, and more

HoYoverse will livestream the Special Program for the Genshin Impact version 3.8 update today at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). During the live event, the developer will share the details of all the upcoming content in the next patch, including the events and character banners. In addition, the officials will also drop three codes that travelers can redeem to obtain freebies, such as Primogems and Mora.

Players interested in watching version 3.8 Special Program can head to the game's official Twitch account. This article will provide a countdown so travelers can keep track of the livestream and a short guide on redeeming codes in Genshin Impact.

Watch Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program livestream on Twitch and countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>

twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



The Genshin Impact version 3.8 Special Program livestream is scheduled for June 23, 2023, which is today. The event will be premiered on the official Twitch account at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). While the exact timings will vary for each player due to their time zones, here is a universal countdown to keep track of the livestream:

The developers are expected to make many exciting announcements for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update. As already mentioned, travelers who are interested in watching the livestream can go to the official Twitch handle or click on the link provided below:

https://www.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial/schedule

Luckily, fans don't need to make a Twitch account to watch the live stream.

Special Program livestream codes

During every Special Program livestream, the officials release three unique redemption codes that can be exchanged for several in-game rewards, such as Primogems. These codes will be distributed at different time stamps of the event, so players must wait for the program to conclude to get all three codes. Here is a list of all the rewards that can be obtained from the codes:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

Do note that the codes will expire within a day or two, so it is advised to redeem them as soon as possible. While most experienced players would already know the way to do it, there might be some beginners who don't. There are currently only two methods to redeem a code in Genshin Impact.

Redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

Method 1

The first option is to go to the game's official website and click on Redeem Code in the main menu. Log in using your HoYoverse account details and select the right game server. Enter the valid code and click on Redeem.

Method 2

The other method is redeeming the code in the game via settings. Open Paimon Menu and head to Account. Click on Redeem Now, type in the code, and press on Exchange.

