Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream codes release time, rewards, and more

The Genshin Impact 3.8 update will be the final entry in the Sumeru expansion before HoYoverse brings in the land of the Fontaine. Like in previous years, players can expect new events, filler stories, and possibly a few hints at the nation via a temporarily added open world in the game. The update's Special Program also consists of information regarding upcoming banners.

However, before the update goes live, everyone has the option to redeem a few codes handed out by HoYoverse. Long-time followers of the game must be aware of this routine giveaway from the company, where a total of three redemption codes get revealed throughout the livestream. The rewards collectively include 300 Primogems, Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's Wit.

This article lists the release times of the codes from the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program. Players should note that every code has a specific time limit before they become invalid, so it is important to redeem them within 12 hours of their release.

When can players expect Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream to go live?

There have been no changes to the timings of Genshin Impact Special Programs, as everyone can expect the v3.8 livestream to air in a few hours. The release times for the Special Program across all major regions are as follows:

Eastern Time - June 23 at 7:00 am

- June 23 at 7:00 am UTC Time - June 23 at 12:00 pm

- June 23 at 12:00 pm CEST - June 23 at 2:00 pm

- June 23 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - June 23 at 12:00 pm

June 23 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - June 23 at 11:00 pm

- June 23 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - June 23 at 10:00 pm

- June 23 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - June 23 at 1:00 pm

- June 23 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - June 23 at 5:30 pm

- June 23 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - June 23 at 4:00 am

- June 23 at 4:00 am Western European Time - June 23 at 12:00 pm.

Here is a countdown until the v3.8 Special Program goes live:

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

With one of the major updates in recent times, the v3.8 livestream is expected to run for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Players need to either stick around for the entirety of the livestream to obtain the redeem codes or gather them from HoYoverse's official post on social network pages once it ends.

The livestream will first air on the game's official Twitch channel, accessible via this link. The official YouTube channel will repeat the Program an hour later.

There are two ways a player can redeem a code in Genshin Impact, involving either HoYoverse's official website or the in-game settings.

How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes

To redeem the codes from HoYoverse's website, the following steps should help:

Open the code redemption website by clicking on this link.

Log in using HoYoverse account details.

Select the server region.

Paste the code and click on redeem to activate the rewards in-game.

Genshin Impact in-game settings for code redemption (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to the in-game process, the code redemption option can be found within the "Accounts" tab located in the settings.

