"I don't care anymore": xQc reveals the police are at his Texas home again

A day after releasing a video of being escorted out of his Texas home by the police, Felix "xQc" revealed that the cops were once again at the house while he was streaming the Summer Game Fest 2023. The dispute over the house, and the recent news about the cops have once again brought the situation with his former partner Adept to a head, with the story going viral on social media.

A clip of the streamer strongly reacting to the news that police had come to the house again has gained significant traction on Reddit and Twitter, with a post titled 'Police is at xQc house again' gaining thousands of reactions within hours of being posted.

The streamer was quite annoyed at the situation but refused to let it affect his stream, so he decided to keep on reacting to the new Baldur's Gate III trailer, telling his viewers that he did not care about what happened to the house anymore:

"Dude, the Police are at my f*cking house again! Dude, I don't give a f*ck. I don't care anymore. I am not ending. I don't care what happens anymore."

After a brief pause, he reiterated his disinterest in the whole dispute about the house, saying:

"I don't give a f*ck anymore. F*ck it, bro."

xQc was very annoyed about the police being called to his Texas home

xQc @xQc HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR! I LOVE OWNING A NICE HOUSE AND BEING ABLE TO LIVE IN IT PEACEFULLY! HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR! I LOVE OWNING A NICE HOUSE AND BEING ABLE TO LIVE IN IT PEACEFULLY! 😇 https://t.co/IawXxqyfps

xQc and Adept are currently in a legal battle over their recent separation, and after their messy and very public breakup last year, fans have been talking about it online. However, the controversy took a new turn after the streamer released a short clip on Twitter yesterday that showcased his unkempt house.

Furthermore, his subsequent Twitch chats revealed that not only did the house look bad, but "important files" were also missing. On top of personal belongings such as photographs, legal documents, including his work visa (which he needs to work in the United States) were missing from the house.

xQcChatMessages @xQcChatMessages The house floor plan, work visa, bills and a bunch of important life files. all gone, I just dont understand it The house floor plan, work visa, bills and a bunch of important life files. all gone, I just dont understand it

The only reason he had gone to the house last time was because Adept had called him, claiming she was feeling unsafe, and the situation ended with xQc walking out escorted by the police he had called. The cops being called a second time ticked him off, and he was quite annoyed.

He brings up the issue at around the 1-hour 49-minute mark of the stream, and he also notes that he is being baited to come to the house:

"I'm just being baited."

Timestamp 1:48:18

Redditors react

Redditors or r/LivestreamFail blamed Adept for the call, and many also commended xQc for not entertaining the police call and continuing his stream. Readers should note that the reason why the police was called is not known, and it may have just been a case of swatting. Here are some of the general reactions from the subreddit:

Here's a deep dive into xQc and Adept's court battle for those interested.

