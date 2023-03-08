“I have decided to step down from my role”, League of Legends MMO director parts ways with Riot Games

Riot Games’ upcoming MMO based around the League of Legends universe has been one of their most-anticipated projects.

Since its reveal during their 10-year anniversary celebration, the upcoming release has garnered a fair bit of following online, with many fans waiting for more news on the project.

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler Hey internet. Thanks for all the support over the past few months while I was afk



I am back now with some big news to share: I have decided to step down from my role at Riot Games

However, the League of Legends community ran into some unfortunate news a couple of hours ago when the project director announced that he will be parting ways with Riot Games.

Greg Street is one of the more well-known names in the community who has worked on projects like Arcane, Realms of Runeterra, and K/DA. Before that, he made his name as a system designer for World of Warcraft, which is why it caused a fair bit of alarm in the community when he announced that he will be parting ways with Riot Games.

Many have wondered what direction the MMO will take now that he has left, so many will anticipate more news in the coming months.

Greg Street, the League of Legends MMO director leaves Riot Games

Greg Street @Ghostcrawler I said from the beginning that building a League of Legends MMO worthy of you all was going to be a long journey. The most important job I could do as part of that was to build an amazing team, and while I try to stay humble overall, I will brag about this team all day!

While talking about his departure from Riot Games, Greg stated the following:

“A combo of personal and professional considerations led me to down this path. We experienced some devastating personal losses last year and I want to be closer to my surviving family.But while I was on break I got to think a lot about my career. Grief has a way of really bringing into focus what matters the most to you (still don’t recommend it overall though). And after nine years at Riot it feels like it’s time for something new!”

He continued:

“The MMO is in good hands and it’s the right time to hand over the reigns for the next phase I plan to stay in game development and I have had a number of exciting opportunities presented to me already. And I will be with you all playing the Riot MMO when it comes out.”

Tryndamere @MarcMerrill



Tryndamere @MarcMerrill

I want to take a second to talk a little about what that means for the MMO… [1/4] A little bit ago, @Ghostcrawler shared that after 9 years with @riotgames he'll be stepping away to focus on the things that matter most: his family. Thank you again for everything, Greg.

Greg addressed the current state of the League of Legends MMO and has assured fans that the development is in the right hands; however, he was not the only one who addressed community concerns when it came to the upcoming release, as the Riot co-founder Marc Merrill in a tweet that the game is still in early development, but they now have a direction.

He added that it will be a very long road, and the development team will try their best to deliver an experience that League of Legends fans will love.

