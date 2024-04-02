"I am done with this socialism nonsense": HasanAbi reacts after Kick trolls Twitch streamer on April Fool's Day

Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker has responded to Kick Streaming trolling him on X after the platform tagged the streamer in a post and claimed that he had signed a contract with them. Considering it was April Fool's Day, it was clear that the post was a joke, but this did not stop it from going viral on social media, garnering more than a million views within a few hours.

For those who are unaware, Piker is a leftist political commentator and has been a staunch advocate of anti-gambling practices on streaming platforms. Considering Kick and its connection to the online gambling website Stake, a union between the Turkish-American streamer and the platform seems highly unlikely.

However, HasanAbi played along with the joke when he went live on Twitch recently, and in the spirit of April Fool's Day, sarcastically agreed that he was done with socialism and would be doing gambling streams from now on because the money was too good to pass up:

"While I was of course offline, again, s**t popped off on Twitter it seems. Kick announced that I was a part of the Kick family. Yes, it is true. I got a $70 gazillion contract. I am done with this socialism nonsense, it's over. We doing full-blown gamba streams going forward."

"A KICK DEAL FOR A 100 MIL": HasanAbi goes live on Twitch after being trolled for April Fool's Day

April 1 is always a fun day for social media users, with big corporations also getting in on the fun by releasing fake announcements and pranks. Twitch, for example, made a very official-looking announcement about adding categories such as Just Catting and Sandwiches.

On the other hand, Kick posted a picture of popular Twitch streamer HasanAbi, claiming that he had joined their platform, much like many other streamers who have done so over the past year. The streamer took it in stride and continued the joke by stating that he had signed a contract worth $100 million in his recent stream announcement post on X.

As mentioned, Piker is not exactly a big fan of the streaming platform, having called out several Kick content creators on numerous occasions. While joking about having joined Kick on his recent Twitch stream, he claimed that his contract had some weird stipulations.

Timestamp 0:20:35

HasanAbi stated:

"It's a weird contract because part of it stipulates that I have to s**t on myself. But, the money was too good, and I am doing it. And I am going to do crimes, and I am going to have everybody support me, and all the Twitter Blue checkmark power farmers are going to love me now and talk about how awesome they were."

In other news, HasanAbi has recently been feuding with Destiny and xQc over the way the two talk about him on their streams. He stated that they have been farming him for content.