"I don't even know who this motherf**ker is" - HasanAbi bursts out laughing after hearing Cuffem's threat to kill him

During a livestream on May 3, 2023, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" responded to Kick streamer Cameron "Cuffem's" threat to kill him. For context, HasanAbi became embroiled in a major feud with Adin Ross after the controversial internet personality copyright struck him and other YouTubers. This led the political commentator to say he would financially aid those who wanted to sue the Florida native for his antics.

On May 2, 2023, Adin Ross' close friend, Cuffem, chimed in on the controversy and seemingly threatened HasanAbi. In an 18-second clip, he was heard saying:

"Hasan, we're going to war! I swear on god, we're going to purge your a*s Hasan! We are going to kill you, boy!"

After watching the clip live on his stream, HasanAbi burst out laughing and responded:

"That's awesome, dude! That's so stupid! I don't even know who this motherf**ker is, dude! What the f**k?!"

HasanAbi in stitches after hearing Cuffem's threat, compares it to a popular internet meme

After calling Cuffem's threat "stupid" and claiming that he had no idea who he was, HasanAbi compared the streamer's stance to a popular internet meme, "Leave Brittany Alone":

"Why does this have the same energy as this, by the way? (The streamer starts looking for the Leave Brittany Alone video on YouTube) Am I crazy? They were right, by the way. I'm not even making, like, a moral equivalent. I'm just saying, like, energy-wise. It's like, on the same wavelength."

He added that he would not sue Cuffem for his threat:

"I mean, dude, that's crazy! For the record, like, I'm not going to sue this person, or whatever. That's insane!"

Fans then shared a link to Cuffem's April 10, 2023 tweet, in which he shared a GIF and stated, "Hasan is finally getting canceled." When the Twitch streamer saw this, he remarked:

"Who is this person?! Why did... I don't know this person! I've never thought about this person. Like... what is happening?! First of all, I get canceled every day, dog!"

The discussion concluded with the Turkish-American personality adding:

"Anyway. Okay, well, that's cool, man. That's cute. Have fun hanging out in your daddy's car and listening to rap songs, while you fantasize about killing your ops, who happens to be a 32-year-old Twitch streamer. You know what I mean? Like... life could be better for you! But here is where you are. Okay? It's not very great! It's not looking too good right now. Hopefully, it will get better for you. Okay? Get better."

HasanAbi's response to Cuffem's threat was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

This isn't the first time Cuffem has made headlines for a controversial reason. On April 20, 2023, the Kick content creator got into an altercation with his girlfriend live on the broadcast, which resulted in a violent breakup.

