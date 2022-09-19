"I don't give a f**k; he's a parasite" - Asmongold comments on ItsSliker following the 'scamming' controversy

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his views on the recent controversy shrouding fellow content creator ItsSliker.

While browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Asmongold came across a clip featuring ItsSliker's ex-girlfriend Erica discussing the latter's mental health in the aftermath of the "scamming" controversy. She stated:

"Statistics show that gambling has the highest suicide rate among all addictions, and Sliker is suicidal, and I'm just terrified that I'm going to wake up one day to a phone call that he's killed himself."

After watching the 38-second-long clip, Zack expressed his thoughts, saying that if Sliker couldn't face the consequences of his actions, he shouldn't have defrauded people and "ruined their lives" in the first place. He stated:

"I don't give a f**k. He's a parasite! He's a f***ing sociopath, parasite, who's preying on people with literal f***ing cancer. Going through surgery, to give them more money, and you want me to worry about his feelings? I don't think so!"

Asmongold reacts and provides his stance on ItsSliker's ex-girlfriend claiming he's suicidal

At the four-hour mark of the September 19 livestream, Asmongold took the opportunity to react to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

After seeing multiple streamer controversy clips featuring Felix "xQc", Hasan "HasanAbi", and others, Zack viewed Erica's Twitch clip, wherein she voiced her concerns about ItsSliker's mental health. Asmongold's initial reaction was:

"Yeah? Is that right? I wonder if he; I wonder if he gave even a single f**k. Like, I don't give a f**k about Sliker. I don't care what happens to him. He's a piece of s**t, and if facing repercussions for scamming people, and ruining their lives, is somehow going to upset you, then that's too f***ing bad! You shouldn't have done that!"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder added:

"I don't, it's like, 'Oh, it's hurting his feelings, and everybody's calling him out for stealing.'"

Timestamp: 04:03:41

The Austin, Texas-based content creator claimed he did not care about ItsSliker. After recounting the latter allegedly scamming a cancer patient, Asmongold stated:

"Yeah, I don't f***ing think so! That's not going to happen. Yeah, it's like, I saw people like, 'Oh, I feel bad,' like, 'Oh, he really the victim,' no, he's not. He's a thief and a parasite. He's not even a person! He's not even like, what kind of a real person does that?"

Zack provided a few examples of ItsSliker "stealing" things from others and mentioned that he had no sympathy for the Briton. The World of Warcraft gamer also claimed that Twitch should "completely" ban the streamer from the platform.

As the conversation progressed, Asmongold stated that he was more concerned about the victims of Sliker's alleged fraud and the people who were "actually affected" by the circumstances:

"I care about how the victims feel, people who are actually affected by this. The people whose lives were altered in a massive way!"

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

Asmongold's clip was shared on the streamer-focused subreddit, and more than 45 viewers joined the conversation in less than an hour. Some Redditors speculated:

Others stated that Sliker was constantly laughing and "memeing" when he got in touch with Matthew "Mizkif":

Redditor u/night4life claimed that Asmongold missed the point of Erica's clip and that he should be more careful when talking about mental health:

Fans on the streamer subreddit provide their take on the matter (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One community member mentioned that mental health issues need to be taken seriously:

xQc @xQc WE ARE AWARE ABOUT THIS @Sliker SITUTATION AND THE VICTIMS WHO WE'RE SCAMMED OUT OF THEIR HARD-EARNED MONEY. HEARTBREAKING. ME AND @LudwigAhgren WILL BE TRYING OUR BEST TO GET MONEY BACK TO THOSE PEOPLE. THIS IS ABOUT THE VICTIMS. ONLY THEM. THIS WILL TAKE TIME, ITS ~$300,000.🤝 WE ARE AWARE ABOUT THIS @Sliker SITUTATION AND THE VICTIMS WHO WE'RE SCAMMED OUT OF THEIR HARD-EARNED MONEY. HEARTBREAKING. ME AND @LudwigAhgren WILL BE TRYING OUR BEST TO GET MONEY BACK TO THOSE PEOPLE. THIS IS ABOUT THE VICTIMS. ONLY THEM. THIS WILL TAKE TIME, ITS ~$300,000.🤝

Following ItsSliker's revelation, xQc took to Twitter on September 19 to announce that he had partnered up with YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig to compensate the victims who had been "scammed out their hard-earned money." The total amount was estimated to be around $300,000.

