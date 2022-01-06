"I hate Teslas": Mizkif reveals why he despises Elon Musk's brainchild after getting his $250,000 Audi R8 wrecked

One True King (OTK) founder, Mizkif, stated how he hates Tesla and won't ever buy one. The 26-year-old made the announcement while he was searching for another vehicle, after he got his $250,000 Audi R8 smashed by a truck driver.

The popular Twitch streamer stated how he needed a new car and pulled up a few options during one of his recent streams. Part of the mix was the 2022 Tesla Model 3, which starts at a whopping $44,900.

Although Mizkif is one of the more well-off streamers on the purple platform, thanks to the information provided by the infamous Twitch leak, the OTK founder stated how he'll never buy a Tesla.

"Chat, I hate Teslas. I genuinely hate Teslas for one reason. ConnorEatsPants and I were chilling and he drove me in his Tesla, I'm getting nauseous just thinking about it."

"You know the car, the monitor, that big behemoth? I can't look at that. I will throw up. I was in Connor's car for like five minutes and I almost puked by looking at Connor."

Mizkif went on to reveal how he "pukes really fast" in cars, alluding to a kind of motion sickness.

Interestingly, he stated how he wanted to stream with Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris to see who would puke the fastest. Here's what he titled it:

"You puke you lose."

From the looks of it, Mizkif is still without a car. He revealed that while his Audi doesn't look that bad after the incident, but it's undrivable because the axle is damaged.

Mizkif talks about the person who was responsible for sabotaging his Audi R8

Mizkif was streaming with members of OTK in an arcade when the announcement was made by the establishment about a damaged white Audi. Mizkif didn't believe the announcement was about his sports car, but sadly, the Audi in question was indeed his sedan.

The streamer was informed by a security guard at the facility that the pandemonium had been caused by a truck driver. He hadn't fled the scene, but was swerving around with his other companions in the opposite parking lot.

See u tomorrow Update: Last night on Emi’s stream my car got hit by someone in the parking lot.. we’re settling it through insurance but the damages are about 100k to my car.. I won’t be live today. I’m going shopping for a Toyota Prius and talking to insurance agencies. See u tomorrow

It could've been a "drunk driver," according to Mizkif, because no one in their right mind would wreck a sports car like that. He later stated that, unfortunately, it was a truck driver in his 40s who was having fun with his friends.

Mizkif sadly stated how his car "would never be the same." However, he's looking for normal cars now and might take AustinShow's help, who had landed him a good deal on the Audi less than a year ago.

