"It was an old mothertrcuker": Mizkif reveals the person responsible for smashing his $250,000 Audi R8

Mizkif revealed his $250,000 Audi R8 was wrecked a few days back while making the most of an arcade stream with Emiru and other members of One True King (OTK), including Asmongold, Cyr, EsfandTV, and more.

He uploaded a video to YouTube, explaining what transpired on the ill-fated day, which was January 2.

Mizkif started the video by explaining how he parked his car away from where people usually park their vehicles. The reason? As ironic as it might sound, it was to keep his sports car in mint condition. However, to his dismay, that's not what happened.

The popular Twitch streamer stated how his parking spot was the space where truck drivers meet to have a tête-à-tête.

Interestingly, an announcement was made by the establishment, referring to a "white Audi," which had reportedly been damaged. Mizkif disbelieved the announcement. Alas, the Audi in question was his sedan after all.

Mizkif reveals how his car "will never be the same"

A security guard at the establishment informed the streamer that a truck driver was behind all the chaos. Interestingly, he hadn't fled the spot but was with his other friends in the other parking area swerving around.

Mizkif had earlier stated how it could've been a "drunk driver," because nobody in their right mind would damage a sports car like that. Sadly, it was a truck driver who, according to Mizkif, was in his 40s and was having fun with his friends.

He said:

"And I know people think that it was potentially a viewer of some sort, but chat he was at least 40 years old. He was an old motherf***er. An old mothertrucker. There's a giant circle in my car and he hit three different spots."

Mizkif went on to reveal that his car will "never be the same." The truck driver damaged the axle of the vehicle, so while the damage doesn't look that bad, it makes the car undrivable.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old went on to state how damaging a sports car will continue to haunt the driver.

"I genuinely feel bad for the guy. If it's $50,00 or if it's a $100,000, the dude hit a super car, it sucks. I know he was doing donuts and being stupid and moronic in a parking lot, I still feel bad because this might haunt him for pretty forever. His insurance is f***ed."

Mizkif later pointed out how every "Minecrafter in the world" spammed his tweet with the phrase:

"And I'll do it again."

Moreover, his tweet informing fans about his inability to stream gathered over 55k likes, which has never happened before.

The truck driver damaged the axle of the vehicle, so while the damage doesn't look that bad, it makes the car undrivable (Image via Mizkif YouTube)

He went on to state how he didn't want a nice car anymore and pulled up a few options on his screen, but didn't seem too impressed. AustinShow had helped Mizkif bag a good deal on the Audi, so it's possible that the Twitch streamer might be able to help his friend yet again.

However, Mizkif's Audi, which wasn't even a year old, will sadly never be the same.

Edited by R. Elahi