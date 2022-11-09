"I literally stood over you"- IShowSpeed confronts KSI, recalls the outplay during the Sidemen Charity Match

YouTube star streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his stream to Facetime YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" in a recent stream.

While speaking to the Englishman, Speed reminded KSI of his exploits during the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Football match.

For those who missed the game, Sidemen FC won 8-7 against the visiting YouTube All-Stars. Despite being on the losing team, IShowSpeed had quite a few entertaining moments on the pitch, including tackling KSI within a few seconds after kickoff and even standing on top of him in the 2nd half.

In the latest stream, the 17-year-old Speed called the Sidemen member to confront him regarding the events of the match. He said:

“I literally stood over you bro.”

IShowSpeed trolls KSI during livestream, reminds him of his 'L'

It is no secret that both IShowSpeed and KSI have a friendly rivalry. This, of course, is not the first time that the duo have taken to Facetime to banter each other. Earlier this year, Speed placed a call to KSI to argue about each other's footballing skills.

The pair, however, got the chance to showcase their footballing aptitude on the pitch during the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Football Match, which took place on September 24 at The Valley Stadium in London.

Although neither of them managed to get on the scoresheet, they did get the opportunity to confront each other. It's fair to say that IShowSpeed dominated the Englishman on the day of the match.

(Timestamp: 01:45:45)

Speaking about the match, KSI said:

"First of all, the first challenge was a foul bro, didn't get any of the ball, you just got me. And then you celebrated like it was American football."

Speed replied:

"They slow-mo-ed the video and I got all ball, second time I pushed you over, all physical, and I literally stood over you bro."

KSI responded by saying:

"You literally tripped me up."

To this, the Ohio-born streamer stated that KSI's version was "bulls**t."

To make the conversation even funnier, IShowSpeed also claimed to have accidentally touched KSI's genitalia. By his own admission, Speed said:

"We were playing football, my hand touched your di*k for one second, I swear..."

KSI naturally refuted this claim.

Fans react to their interaction

Both JJ and Darren always bring their A-game when they interact, be it face-to-face or online, and this was no different. After seeing the comical interaction of the duo, fans said these:

Fans react to the duo's conversation (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

It would be interesting to see the two YouTubers take on each other in a one-on-one battle on the pitch to settle the debate once and for all.

Considering that both the creators live on opposite sides of the world, fans will have to wait for sometime for such an occasion.

