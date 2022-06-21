"I am loving the loadout variety lately": Perks are dividing Call of Duty Warzone fanbase on Reddit

The recent patches that came to Call of Duty Warzone have resulted in major changes to Perks. Since the addition of "Serpentine," the playerbase is quite divided on which Perk to choose.

The other changes made to Perks include:

Restock now gets recharged in 30 seconds

Serpentine, Tune Up, Tracker, Hardline, Kill Chain and E.O.D. can now be looted from the ground after the mid-season patch

Due to all these innovations, players are having heated discussions on which Perks to take to the battlefield. Several players are looking to change their custom loadout as well, and the comments had a lively discussion on the same.

Call of Duty Warzone Reddit community divided on their choice of Perks

Since the changes to the Classified Arms patch, the Call of Duty community on Reddit has been in a heated discussion on which Perk to carry in battle. Redditor u/OrHenao posted about his astonishment at seeing somebody run with the Ghost Perk.

The Ghost Perk allows players to remain undetected by enemy UAV, radar drones and heartbeat sensors. However, the Perk received a huge nerf during the Call of duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. Players will now have to remain mobile for the ghost Perk to remain activated.

Replying to the previous post, Redditor u/CGoodin20 stated that he has stopped using the High Alert and Restock Perk, and has shifted back to Ghost.

This can be the result of incessant spam of recon-based equipment and killstreaks in almost every match of Call of Duty Warzone. A lot of good Perks are low lootable in-game, thus, Ghost is making a steady comeback to the mainstream Warzone playerbase's custom loadouts.

Naturally, some prefer Restock or Tempered over Ghost. Restock reduces the recharge time of the equipment, whereas Tempered maximizes the armor in just two plates instead of three.

User u/Jesus_COD has mentioned that Cold Blooded, High Alert, and Combat Scout/Amped is their go-to combination. Not just this user, this setup is also the choice of a lot of other players.

Cold Blooded is a fan-favourite as it is the direct counter for High alert and Combat Scout Perks. Cold Blooded in Call of Duty Warzone also makes the player undetectable in AI targeting systems and thermal scopes.

The above combination of Cold Blooded, Ghost, and Tune Up is a favourite amongst Call of Duty Warzone players who prefer a stealth style of gameplay. Cold Blooded and Ghost helps players silently creep up to their enemies when combined with Dead Silence and Tune Up.

Tune Up reduces the charge time for field upgrades and revive-time by 40 percent.

For some solo players, High Alert is their go-to Perk. It is a defensive Perk that emits a pulse on the screen when the player is in the line of sight of an enemy. This yellow pulse has been a lifesaver for many players who love to solo queue.

The playerbase has starkly different views when it comes to their choice of Perks in COD Warzone. Ultimately, their choice of Perk is dependent on their individual playstyle.

