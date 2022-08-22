“I’m easily a Norwood 1” - Ludwig left astounded as Dr. Gary Linkov claims the streamer has a receding hairline 

YouTube Gaming icon Ludwig was taken by surprise after facial plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov claimed that the streamer has a receding hairline.

City Facial Plastic's surgeon reacted to the YouTuber checking out the condition of his hairline, and stated that the latter had 98.5% of the total hair. However, after observing the streamer's hair from a different angle, Dr. Gary Linkov suggested that Ludwig could be at stage 2 of the Norwood scale.

The former Twitch streamer immediately stated that he has always been a Norwood 1 and jokingly stated that he "felt insulted" by Dr. Gary Linkov thinking he's Norwood 2. He said:

"I'm a Norwood 1. I've always been a Norwood 1. I'm actually insulted that he thought I was a Norwood 2. I'm easily a Norwood 1."

Ludwig reacts to Dr. Gary Linkov providing his take on the former's hairline

A few days ago, Dr. Gary Linkov posted a YouTube Shorts video in which was seen commenting on Ludwig observing his hairline and the latter pondering aloud if it had always been that way.

The plastic surgeon reacted to the YouTuber's statements and stated:

"Oh, ho, he's seeing something. It might have been, I mean, some people have a natural recession that they pretty much have in youth. Ludwig is noticing it, looks like for the first time."

In the first video, the Los Angeles-based streamer asked in jest where all his hair had gone. Dr. Linkov laughed and claimed that the YouTuber still possessed 98.5% of his hair. The YouTuber exclaimed with jubilation:

"Do you hear that baby?! That's Dr. Gary, for all of you nerds in the chat. 98.5% of the way there!"

However, after seeing a different angle of Ahgren's hairline, Dr. Linkov said:

"It looks like, from this angle here, that Ludwig might be a Norwood 2, and he might be on his way to losing more hair. It's not clear, it'd be nice to see some images of his hairline from a few years back to see if there have been any changes."

The 27-year-old content creator stated that he has always been a Norwood 1 and humorously began roasting his audience:

"Never been a Norwood 2, never will be a Norwood 2. All right? Don't start telling me I'm a Norwood 2 in chat. All you guys are f***ing Norwood 6s. All right? This is you guys (pointing at a Norwood 6 figure). I'm a Norwood 1 through and through. You guys are closing in on Norwood 6."

The Hamilton-Norwood scale is a measurement system used to categorize the stages of male pattern baldness. It ranges from 1 (the lowest) to 6 (the highest).

Fans react to streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured more than 80 fan reactions, with some viewers stating that the streamer would "never bald." Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip 1/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Others wanted Ludwig to collaborate with Dr. Gary Linkov:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig surprised the streaming community earlier this year by announcing a platform switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming.

Since then, he has seen a massive growth in popularity on the Google-owned livestreaming platform. He currently has 3.43 million subscribers, with more than 850 million channel views.

