Among the millions of gamers excited by the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), is the popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc". Valve confirmed the game today and it will officially launch in July.

CS2, much like Overwatch 2, will launch as a free update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It will run on Valve's new Source 2 engine and will feature a host of new gameplay changes and improvements to enhance the competitive shooter. It will also transfer all existing items from CS:GO to the updated game.

The Juicer responded to the announcement on Twitter, asking the developers for access to the limited playtest. He was enthusiastic about the chances of getting his hands on the game early, although he included a rather unflattering clip of his CS:GO gameplay.

"I'm all about that fresh gameplay, ready to dive in and give you the juice!"

With the recent unveiling of Source 2, the successor to Valve's Source engine, speculation about a potential update or sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive began. Those rumors were confirmed today when Valve officially announced that Counter-Strike 2 would be coming to Steam in July.

In a series of tweets, the game's publisher showcased numerous gameplay changes and tweaks that players can expect to see, which will launch as a free update to CS:GO. Noteworthy changes include updates to maps, dynamic smoke grenades, tick-rate independent gameplay, and a host of audio and visual updates.

The developers also announced that a limited playtest will go live today. Only select players will have access to the playtest, with preferences given to those who have recent playtime on the Valve official servers. Players in good standing will also be preferred, meaning those with a history of cheating will have a tough time gaining access.

Numerous streamers, including xQc, have since tried to use their clout to gain access to the playtest. Although not primarily a CS:GO player, the former Overwatch pro is known to frequent the game on his Twitch stream. He reached out to the development team on Twitter to see if he could personally request access to the playtest

As an incredibly popular streamer, xQc's stamp of approval could be a nice boost for CS2 ahead of the game's launch this summer. It remains to be seen whether he will gain access to the playtest, which has no official end date as of this writing.

