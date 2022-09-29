"I'm going in with a YouTube Gaming hoodie": Sykkuno plans on causing trouble at upcoming San Diego TwitchCon

Sykkuno plans to poke fun at Twitch's new 50/50 payout system at the upcoming TwitchCon in San Diego. As a former Twitch streamer who joined YouTube Gaming in May 2022, the creator seems to have devised a ploy to troll the purple platform.

As a joke, he tells Natsumiii and LilyPichu that he'll be wearing a hoodie which is sure to attract attention. Prior to that, the lattermost claimed she would not be going to the convention. In response, Sykkuno revealed:

"Oh no, she'll see me from afar. I'm going in with a YouTube Gaming hoodie."

"70/30 split available here": Sykkuno takes a dig at Twitch's new payout policy on Natsumiii's most recent stream

Both he and LilyPichu were some of the latest heavy-hitting content creators to switch over to YouTube. Having streamed on the Amazon-owned platform for years, this will be the first North American TwitchCon where neither is a creator.

Much to their dismay, LilyPichu claimed that she'll not be attending the convention this year and would keep an eye out from afar. When Natsumii wondered how she would see them, considering they wouldn't be streaming at the event, Sykkuno talked about causing a few shenanigans.

Timestamp 3:46:09

On top of wearing a YouTube Gaming hoodie, he will also be holding a sign that takes a dig at the new revenue split announcement. The system is set to decrease creator revenue by a substantial amount. The YouTuber stated:

"I'm going to hold a sign that says 70/30 split available here."

This is in reference to a blog post dated September 21, where Twitch president Dan Clancy revealed some changes to the revenue policy for partnered streamers. The new system will roll back the previous 70/30 revenue split in favor of 50/50.

While it's true that most streamers on the platform remain unaffected by this, the reduction has caused a lot of backlash. Intense scrutiny followed after a contingent of streamers jumped ship to YouTube Gaming, which still has the old 70/30 split system. On paper, this means more money for the creator.

Recognizing what her fellow YouTuber was doing, LilyPichu reacted by calling him a troll. She stated:

"That is so troll. You are so troll."

However, he didn't stop there and proceeded to explain that his actions would get him kicked out of TwitchCon. Although LilyPichu reckoned that wouldn't be the case, she talked about harboring similar ideas. The YouTuber stated:

"You're not gonna get kicked out, you're not gonna get kicked out... I was thinking about doing that, but... You're brave."

Both she and Natsumiii thought that holding a sign and wearing a hoodie wouldn't get Sykkuno kicked. However, the lattermost seemed content with the idea. He stated:

"I think it would be funny if I got kicked out."

LilyPichu opined that while this wouldn't be enough to get kicked out, she could compile a list of actions that would definitely result in an expulsion. She revealed:

"I can give you a list of things you can do to get kicked out though."

Fan reactions to Sykkuno wanting to be kicked out of TwitchCon

Fan reactions to the clip (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Fans of Sykkuno were delighted with his statements, with some asking him to disclose how much YouTube Gaming is paying to exclusively stream on their platform. As of now, they can expect him and fellow streamers to visit San Diego TwitchCon from October 7-10.

