“I’m not homophobic”: Minecraft streamer Dream responds to latest Twitter controversy

Popular Minecraft streamer and content creator Clay “Dream” is no stranger to controversy. The 22-year-old Minecraft phenomenon has been the subject of many internet discussions and controversial events.

These include accusations of hacking in his speedrunning videos, questions regarding the price and quality of his merchandise, collaborations with Notch, the curator of Minecraft, supposed influence over the winner of Mojang’s mob voting event, and more.

Recently, Dream found himself under scrutiny yet again as a series of statements he shared on the popular social media platform Twitter were not received too well by many people.

His tweets supposedly led people to believe that he was homophobic and that his community was of the same ilk as well. Yesterday, Dream responded to these allegations and explained everything from his point of view in a Twitch stream that lasted almost an hour.

Minecraft star Dream responds to backlash after a series of sarcastic tweets

The Twitch stream had Dream talking for almost 50 minutes straight. The YouTuber went over all the tweets he sent out when the controversy and allegations were flying around. Dream started by explaining his tweets. He dissected each one of them to avoid any confusion.

The controversy started when multiple people on Twitter misunderstood Dream’s response to one of HasanAbi’s tweets, which showed a notice from YouTube that demonetized one of his videos, titled "Dear Conservatives: GAY PEOPLE EXIST."

dream @dreamwastaken @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo. @hasanthehun @YouTube I mean it is controversial, do they REALLY exist? I heard gay people was a myth made up by the gay frogs in my water. solid move by youtube imo.

Dream clarified on stream that the tweet was not homophobic but was simulating a homophobic person’s response.

Antfrost, a Minecraft YouTuber and a friend of Dream’s, also joked about the same from the perspective of a homophobic person. For those unaware, Antfrost is gay. Players can witness him competing against Dream in the latter's Minecraft Manhunt series.

The Antfrost thread continued with him and Dream poking fun at each other, with the most controversial tweet being the latter's reply to the former's first tweet. Dream again used sarcasm to aid himself and made a joke in which he called Antfrost a freak.

This tweet was the one that faced the most backlash. The thread goes on with Dream scoffing at the people who label him and his community as homophobic, while Antfrost kept calling the streamer “loving” and "accepting." Additionally, he gave an apparent response to being called "homophobic" in his stream.

"Most of you know, but I will reiterate: I am not homophobic. I support gay people, I support everybody from the LGBTQ+ community. I try and express that as much as I can, and I would never intentionally harm anybody from the LGBTQ community."

Dream then talks about how situations like this morph into people asking him about his s*xuality or talking about similar subjects. Furthermore, the streamer claimed that he had never discussed such issues on platforms like YouTube and Twitter, while tidbits have been shared over on Reddit.

However, the series of unfortunate events sparked Twitter reactions and questions, which forced Dream to respond and exercise some damage control.

Dream @Dream I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess

One Twitter user shared their thoughts as to what the source of the latest Dream controversy could be.

bryce @sunshinedrms let it sink in that all this drama happened because dream tweeted abt his sexuality and antis threw a tantrum and wanted to invalidate him then got mad when he started to respond let it sink in that all this drama happened because dream tweeted abt his sexuality and antis threw a tantrum and wanted to invalidate him then got mad when he started to respond 💀

Another Twitter user posted a tweet after this. They accused Dream of only talking about his s*xuality or buttering up members of the LGBTQIA+ community to avoid being called homophobic. However, the tweet was deleted after Dream responded to it and the author of the tweet complained that they were getting "doxxed."

Dream's response to the deleted tweet (Image via Twitter/@Dream)

Twitter reacts to the latest Dream controversy

isaac + conall ✰ @holyamazeballs "dreams sexuality is ambiguous" IT DOESNT GIVE HIM THE RIGHT TO MAKE HOMOPHOBIC JOKES!!!!!! "dreams sexuality is ambiguous" IT DOESNT GIVE HIM THE RIGHT TO MAKE HOMOPHOBIC JOKES!!!!!! https://t.co/kSjoMyP1wW

REEZY ! @mlmlesbian dream being lowkey homophobic is not surprising because he’s always been like this it’s just now gnf refuses to play gay chicken with him so he just looks like a fool dream being lowkey homophobic is not surprising because he’s always been like this it’s just now gnf refuses to play gay chicken with him so he just looks like a fool

bird @birdisnthere Dream: ambiguous

dreamwastaken: homophobic

dreamsecretclub: living life

Dream_Fanart: gay Dream: ambiguous dreamwastaken: homophobicdreamsecretclub: living life Dream_Fanart: gay

Kyle @TigerDropped



When people consider themselves “unlabeled” that’s fine & valid but like...when you have individuals such as Dream who actively use that as a shield for making homophobic jokes, it’s just...iffy imo. Okay so something just came to my mind.When people consider themselves “unlabeled” that’s fine & valid but like...when you have individuals such as Dream who actively use that as a shield for making homophobic jokes, it’s just...iffy imo. Okay so something just came to my mind. When people consider themselves “unlabeled” that’s fine & valid but like...when you have individuals such as Dream who actively use that as a shield for making homophobic jokes, it’s just...iffy imo.😐

Pepper | Thanatos @ Spy x Family @ThanatosPicaro_ dream is STRAIGHT



it does not matter if he is "unlabeled" that does not give him the right to make jokes at the expense of lgbt



he could tweet a homophobic slur and he'd still get defended dream is STRAIGHT it does not matter if he is "unlabeled" that does not give him the right to make jokes at the expense of lgbt he could tweet a homophobic slur and he'd still get defended

Mertens/Índigo ☽☾|| COMMS OPEN @YadrisEncanto Dream stans need to realize the difference between jokingly flirt with your friends and making homophobic jokes as a cishet man because they're NOT the same thing Dream stans need to realize the difference between jokingly flirt with your friends and making homophobic jokes as a cishet man because they're NOT the same thing

jasper🦈🧺 @jaspbee_ when punz said “i didn’t know plants could be homophobic” he was talking about dream when punz said “i didn’t know plants could be homophobic” he was talking about dream

angy | #DROPDEADDREAM @kikuossmallpp

dream its ok to be cishet its not bad twitter.com/Dream/status/1… Dream @Dream I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess I’m not gay I think women are very attractive, some men are ok too I guess STOP HE DID NOT JUST SAY THIS BC HE GOT CALLED OUT FOR MAKING HOMOPHOBIC JOKESdream its ok to be cishet its not bad STOP HE DID NOT JUST SAY THIS BC HE GOT CALLED OUT FOR MAKING HOMOPHOBIC JOKESdream its ok to be cishet its not bad💀 twitter.com/Dream/status/1…

SamCal (Hello Mother I see you there) @SamCalOfficial



Much love & support to you green boi @dreamwastaken Stay safe Dream. It's been exhausting & depressing to see my tl getting flooded with hate towards you. You deserve and need a break from twitter for your own good & mental health. I can't even fathom how hard you've got it these past days.Much love & support to you green boi @dreamwastaken Stay safe Dream. It's been exhausting & depressing to see my tl getting flooded with hate towards you. You deserve and need a break from twitter for your own good & mental health. I can't even fathom how hard you've got it these past days.Much love & support to you green boi 💚

Dream is one of the biggest names in Minecraft right now. With his subscriber count reaching 30 million subscribers, it is quite apparent that his fame will also keep growing.

While fame and being recognizable are great, controversy is always right around the corner, something Dream has already tasted and continues to defend himself against.

