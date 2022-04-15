“I’m not homophobic”: Minecraft streamer Dream responds to latest Twitter controversy

Popular Minecraft streamer and content creator Clay “Dream” is no stranger to controversy. The 22-year-old Minecraft phenomenon has been the subject of many internet discussions and controversial events.
These include accusations of hacking in his speedrunning videos, questions regarding the price and quality of his merchandise, collaborations with Notch, the curator of Minecraft, supposed influence over the winner of Mojang’s mob voting event, and more.
Recently, Dream found himself under scrutiny yet again as a series of statements he shared on the popular social media platform Twitter were not received too well by many people.
His tweets supposedly led people to believe that he was homophobic and that his community was of the same ilk as well. Yesterday, Dream responded to these allegations and explained everything from his point of view in a Twitch stream that lasted almost an hour.
Minecraft star Dream responds to backlash after a series of sarcastic tweets
The Twitch stream had Dream talking for almost 50 minutes straight. The YouTuber went over all the tweets he sent out when the controversy and allegations were flying around. Dream started by explaining his tweets. He dissected each one of them to avoid any confusion.
The controversy started when multiple people on Twitter misunderstood Dream’s response to one of HasanAbi’s tweets, which showed a notice from YouTube that demonetized one of his videos, titled "Dear Conservatives: GAY PEOPLE EXIST."
Dream clarified on stream that the tweet was not homophobic but was simulating a homophobic person’s response.
Antfrost, a Minecraft YouTuber and a friend of Dream’s, also joked about the same from the perspective of a homophobic person. For those unaware, Antfrost is gay. Players can witness him competing against Dream in the latter's Minecraft Manhunt series.
The Antfrost thread continued with him and Dream poking fun at each other, with the most controversial tweet being the latter's reply to the former's first tweet. Dream again used sarcasm to aid himself and made a joke in which he called Antfrost a freak.
This tweet was the one that faced the most backlash. The thread goes on with Dream scoffing at the people who label him and his community as homophobic, while Antfrost kept calling the streamer “loving” and "accepting." Additionally, he gave an apparent response to being called "homophobic" in his stream.
"Most of you know, but I will reiterate: I am not homophobic. I support gay people, I support everybody from the LGBTQ+ community. I try and express that as much as I can, and I would never intentionally harm anybody from the LGBTQ community."
Dream then talks about how situations like this morph into people asking him about his s*xuality or talking about similar subjects. Furthermore, the streamer claimed that he had never discussed such issues on platforms like YouTube and Twitter, while tidbits have been shared over on Reddit.
However, the series of unfortunate events sparked Twitter reactions and questions, which forced Dream to respond and exercise some damage control.
One Twitter user shared their thoughts as to what the source of the latest Dream controversy could be.
Another Twitter user posted a tweet after this. They accused Dream of only talking about his s*xuality or buttering up members of the LGBTQIA+ community to avoid being called homophobic. However, the tweet was deleted after Dream responded to it and the author of the tweet complained that they were getting "doxxed."
Twitter reacts to the latest Dream controversy
Dream is one of the biggest names in Minecraft right now. With his subscriber count reaching 30 million subscribers, it is quite apparent that his fame will also keep growing.
While fame and being recognizable are great, controversy is always right around the corner, something Dream has already tasted and continues to defend himself against.