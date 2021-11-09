“We almost explored everything”: Minecraft streamer BoomerNA joins Dream SMP for first time in hilarious fashion

Dream SMP is one of the greatest Minecraft servers. It hosts over 30 top Minecraft streamers, all playing together and creating content about it. And recently, Dream, the owner of the server, decided to add new members to it. One of them was BoomerNA.

BoomerNA is a rising Minecraft streamer who is well-known for playing Bedwars on the Hypixel server. He was white-listed on the server on October 29, and he logged into the server the next day. He met with many of the members and took a hilarious tour of the Dream SMP world.

Minecraft streamer BoomerNA's hilarious first day on the Dream SMP

BoomerNA excitedly logged into Dream SMP server. As soon as he got out of the spawn area, he was killed by Eryn, another new member added to the server. He said this 56 seconds into the video:

What is that man? Are you serious? I log on for 2 seconds, and I'm already dead?

He later met Purpled and Antfrost, and they started the tour in rainy weather. BoomerNA got some food and iron blocks from Purpled. Soon BoomerNA saw a huge frog structure and was fascinated as his character also wore a frog hat.

BoomerNA in Dream SMP (Image via YouTube)

Hannahxxrose also joined the group, and they went to see Punz's house on the server. Next, they went to see Hannahxxrose's real frog structure that she made. After that, a good friend of BoomerNA, Awesamdude and Ponk, also joined the party. They went to see Ponk's secret base and his Lemon Tree.

After all this, Awesamdude took BoomerNA and Antfrost to show the new huge base that he is making. Awesamdude has started building a huge base, clearing the area with the world eater. Awesamdude was ecstatic that he and BoomerNA could create a new base together. He jokingly said this 15 minutes and 20 seconds into the video:

Boomer, I'm just excited you're gonna work with me all the time. We can get stuff done. You can be like my child, who I'm raising to be a big Minecrafter.

BoomerNA awkward on his stream (Image via YouTube)

This was hilarious, and BoomerNA tried to stop him after this statement. They roamed around for a while and went to see many other places. Overall, it was a hilariously fun first day for BoomerNA on Minecraft's Dream SMP server.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar