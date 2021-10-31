"The first elytra": Minecraft streamer Hannahxxrose wins Dream SMP x MrBeast charity event

A few days ago, Dream officially announced the Dream SMP Minecraft charity event to help fund MrBeast's TeamSeas initiative. Many SMP members competed to become the first to own an elytra on the server. In the end, Hannahxxrose won the event and got the first elytra.

Dream SMP is one of the happening servers. It is popular for its well-thought lore and the long list of popular streamers Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, TommyInnit, and more who roleplay on the server.

Last week on Tubbo's stream, Dream, talked about hosting an event on Dream SMP. He also revealed the reward for the event, an elytra. This is where things became serious as fans knew there was no other elytra on Dream SMP.

Hannahxxrose makes Minecraft history on Dream SMP

Each participant has one goal - to collect trash items from the oceans in Minecraft. After two hours, the player with the most trash aces the tournament. Since attacking others was allowed, this event turned out to be warring instead of peaceful.

Minecraft streamer Hannahxxrose finished first by collecting 4,903 trash items. She was followed by Foolish, who amassed 4,823 pieces of trash. Then was Punz with 4,200 trash items.

The competition turned fierce after Dream said anyone who kills Foolish and Hannahxxrose, the top two players on the leaderboard, will get 1000 points. Yet the two stayed at the top and Hannahxxrose won the event by collecting 80 more trash items than Foolish.

Rewards

Tune in to see your favorite creators clean up the oceans in minecraft while competing for an elytra and raising money for charity to clean up oceans in real life!! The Dream SMP will be hosting a charity event for #teamseas tomorrow starting at 12PM EST and ending at 2PM EST!

Hannahxxrose became the first member of Dream SMP to own an elytra. Here are the rewards that are given to the top five players:

First place: Elytra (Hannahxxrose)

Second place: Shulker box (Foolish)

Third place: Shulker box (Punz)

Fourth place: Shulker box (Jack)

Fifth place: Five end portal frames (Eret)

The event was a huge success as thousands of viewers donated money to Team Seas. Along with that, fans of Dream SMP were also happy with the event as it had been a long time since a big server event.

Many Minecraft streamers and fans congratulated Hannahxxrose for winning the elytra event. Since it is the only elytra server, other members like Karl Jacobs and awesamdude also wanted one.

Slimecicle @Slimecicle @hannahxxrose CONGRATS!!! Very excited to spend some quality time with this elytra for 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday @hannahxxrose CONGRATS!!! Very excited to spend some quality time with this elytra for 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday

awesamdude @theawesamdude @hannahxxrose I believe for the bank to be finished I will require you to hand those over @hannahxxrose I believe for the bank to be finished I will require you to hand those over

Krinios @Krinios @hannahxxrose hannah is now officially the most op dream smp character @hannahxxrose hannah is now officially the most op dream smp character

Rachxo @ratchxo @hannahxxrose LETS GOOO HANNAH YOU CAME IN CLUTCH THOSE LAST FIVE MINS @hannahxxrose LETS GOOO HANNAH YOU CAME IN CLUTCH THOSE LAST FIVE MINS

spoo-crys minecraft 🎃 @darugona_ @hannahxxrose The arrow really adds to it you fought tooth and nail for that elytra well deserved @hannahxxrose The arrow really adds to it you fought tooth and nail for that elytra well deserved

Dream SMP helped contribute massively to MrBeast and Mark Rober's fantastic eco-friendly crowdfunding campaign - Team Seas.

