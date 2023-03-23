"I'm in. Thank you to everyone who stood up for me": WarOwl on finally receiving Counter-Strike 2 limited beta access

A few hours ago, Valve released limited beta access to Counter-Strike 2. It uses certain metrics to allow and restrict the playerbase from getting access to the beta, which restricts even a few pro players from accessing the game because of their low trust factor.

While many streamers were provided access immediately after the launch, WarOwl did not receive access to Counter-Strike 2 which made him upset as he stated in a tweet:

WarOwl @TheWarOwl I did not get access to the limited beta. I understand I'm not owed anything, but this is my career, I've spent over 10 years covering CS:GO, and without access I cannot do my job, I'm screwed. I did not get access to the limited beta. I understand I'm not owed anything, but this is my career, I've spent over 10 years covering CS:GO, and without access I cannot do my job, I'm screwed.

The community, including a few famous content creators, were devastated and did not hold back, as there were thousands of retweets indicated towards @CounterStrike.

WarOwl got Counter-Strike 2 Limited Beta after a few hours of its initial launch

Following the tweets indicated towards the developers of the game, WarOwl was finally granted access to the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Beta. The content creator posted another tweet addressing his love for the community:

WarOwl @TheWarOwl update: I'm in. Thank you to everyone who stood up for me, I thought of myself as an outsider but you warmed my heart. I already made a video reacting to the trailer assuming I wasn't going to get this, going to POST ANYWAY LUL more content. update: I'm in. Thank you to everyone who stood up for me, I thought of myself as an outsider but you warmed my heart. I already made a video reacting to the trailer assuming I wasn't going to get this, going to POST ANYWAY LUL more content. https://t.co/sQpWudoNTq

He further elaborated on his happiness and changes in his plans regarding the video where he stated that:

"I have to render it again with the new ending lol it will take like 10-20 minutes give me time."

At the time of writing, he has already posted a video regarding his reaction with an altered ending.

WarOwl @TheWarOwl #csgo2 #csgo #cs2 Trailer Reaction video for Counter-Strike 2 from before I knew I had access to the game! I'm feeling a lot of emotions right now which is tough to process because I am big strong man who no cry youtube.com/watch?v=awbpgi… Trailer Reaction video for Counter-Strike 2 from before I knew I had access to the game! I'm feeling a lot of emotions right now which is tough to process because I am big strong man who no cry youtube.com/watch?v=awbpgi… #csgo2 #csgo #cs2

The video covers the new mechanics of the game with his thoughts and reactions to it. At the end of the video, he thanked the community for supporting him and helping him gain access to Counter-Strike 2 limited beta. He further stated that he will try to post videos regularly regarding the upcoming installment.

WarOwl is one of the most well-known content creators in the Counter-Strike community. He is loved because of his unique dedicated videos to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which helped him gain a loyal fan following.

The American YouTuber has been uploading videos on CS:GO for more than a decade, featuring various guides, mods, workshop content, and many other things. He also compared newly released games from the same genre and provided valuable feedback on how Valve's title can improve with it.

He also has a video series called Matchmaking Academy. Through it, he helps the community by guiding them regarding their mistakes using their gameplay footage, which helps players from every skill level to get knowledge about something new every time.

