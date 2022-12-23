"I'm not making this up" - Twitch streamer xChocoBars explains why she doesn't IRL livestream, recounts a harrowing stalker incident

During a livestream on December 22, Twitch streamer Janet "xChocoBars" shared her thoughts and explained why she had not been IRL livestreaming.

She stated that the "world is dangerous," especially for women. The streamer then recounted some harrowing experiences, ranging from almost being kidnapped from the daycare to a stalker incident in Las Vegas.

As she talked about her life experiences, xChocoBars mentioned:

"Like, you guys have no idea the s**t I've been through, growing up. Like, I think I've just gotten like, really unlucky. And I promise you, I'm not making this up. Like, I just like, when these things happen to me, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm just not going to risk it.' That's why I don't IRL stream either. It's just like, so scary to me."

xChocoBars recalls traumatizing experiences that led her not to IRL livestreaming

xChocoBars' attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer at the 50-minute mark of her most recent livestream, who commented that she has not "even started living yet." The 28-year-old replied, stating:

"I feel like I've lived a lot. I lived everything, I felt comfortable enough living. I feel like the world is so dangerous! I feel like this world is so dangerous, especially as a women, that if I did start actually living, I would just probably die. I'm not even kidding! I probably, like, get traumatized. I feel like I lived the safest life for myself."

xChocoBars claimed she had had bad luck with the people she met. She then described an encounter in Los Angeles:

"Like, I could just be walking here in L.A., and I've had like, a car slowed down next to me under a bridge and it was really scary that I just started running out of bridge. I was really scared. And it was like a bright day! They like, rolled up in their car and they were slowing down."

Timestamp: 00:50:10

In another situation, the streamer stated that when she was younger, a lady approached her at the daycare and claimed to be her mother and tried to pick her up. She stated:

"When I was younger, I had a lady come to my daycare and claim that she was my mother, and tried to pick me up from daycare. I don't know who that lady was."

Janet continued the conversation by recalling four stalker incidents, one of which occurred in Las Vegas:

"Furthermore, even though I have like, taken a more safer path by staying home and stuff, I've had one... two... three stalkers that I know of. Four! Four stalkers that I know of. I had this one stalker that was like, in Vegas, at like, a CVS, or something, screaming like my name, like, 'Janet Rose! Where are you?' Or something. Even though I don't live in Vegas."

xChocoBars added that the stalker was a Twitch viewer:

"What was creepy was, I had a friend who lived in Vegas and she DM'd me, and she's like, 'This guy was going like crazy at the CVS and just screaming your name!' Yeah, it was like a Twitch dude."

Fans react to xChocoBars' encounters

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here's what the community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's experience (Images via OTV COPIUM/YouTube)

While one viewer suggested that the streamer travel with her friends to "statistically safe places," another fan described xChocoBars' conversation as "wild."

