BoxBox calls out streamers who claim they're poor, says they make the average American salary in three weeks

Popular Twitch streamer Albert "BoxBox" dedicated a livestream on December 22 to playing Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics. Before starting the game, the content creator spent some time interacting with his audience.

He shared his thoughts on fans donating a large sum of their income to support him and said that he did not want that kind of support.

BoxBox then commented on streamers who sell "I'm so poor" stories, stating that he was not a fan of that narrative. He claimed to be aware of how much money they make and said that they usually get the "average American salary" in three weeks.

"I don't like it at all!" - BoxBox gives his take on streamers "begging for donations"

The discussion began when BoxBox expressed his thoughts on parasocial fans who work hard and donate half of their paycheck to a streamer. He stated:

"I don't want any like, 'Oh my god, BoxBox! I just worked 140 hours this month. Here's half of my paycheck!' I don't want that. I don't want your money in that form. Like, either you like what I do on stream, and you watch my ad break. Or you don't like it, you go watch someone else, and that's totally fine."

The League of Legends content creator continued by using the example of certain major streamers who sell a narrative of being poor. He stated that he did not like it and claimed to know how much money they made:

"There are a lot of streamers out there that try to sell like a... I wouldn't call it a sob story. But like, 'I'm so poor, please support me' story. I'm very much not a fan of it. I know how much they make."

Albert mentioned that streamers who "beg for subs" typically make the average American salary in three weeks. He added:

"The people that are like, begging for subs also make... you know, the average American salary in three weeks. So like, I see a lot of these people, I'm like, I'm never going to call them out. But I guess it's not cool, dude. It's not cool! I see people do like ten subathons a year, and they're like very low-effort subathons. Or like, I see people begging for donations or asking for subs. I don't like it at all!"

The conversation continued with BoxBox stating that he wouldn't ask his fanbase to subscribe to his Twitch channel:

"I'm not going to ask you guys for subs. If you like my content a lot, feel free to sub. Here's some emotes. In the end, I just want to do cool s**t on stream. Like, get your attention. Occasionally shove ads incredibly down in your throat as if it was my d**k, and then move on. Right? That's it. One night stand, we're done."

The 26-year-old went on to say that he did not know his viewers personally:

"I don't know you. You don't know me. If I'm ever not funny, kick me to the curb. Right. That's how it should be."

The clip concluded with BoxBox stating that he didn't want to "s**t talk" other streamers. He also encouraged fans to support budding content creators on the platform:

"Anyway, I don't mean to like, s**t talk a bunch of other streamers. I just want to tell you guys the overall sentiment, of like, I think a lot of streamers are like really greedy. We're all overpaid, so... try to not feel too much sympathy for them. I think if you truly want to feel sympathy, or feel like, you can support somebody, the smaller streamers are the ones that really matters."

Fans react to BoxBox's sentiments

BoxBox's take on streamers being greedy was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit

BoxBox is a streaming personality who is most known for his exceptional League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics skills. He began streaming on Twitch in 2016 and currently has over two million followers.

