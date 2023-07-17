"I'm the only person who doesn't bot": Destiny calls out Sneako for using bots to bolster tweets for engagement

On his most recent stream, Steven "Destiny" was reacting to controversial online personality Nicolas "Sneako"'s tweets about him when Steven called him out for allegedly using bots to increase engagement on social media. The two figures have been beefing on and off camera for quite a while now, and a clip of the former slamming the use of bots has been gaining traction on the streamer-focused subreddit called r/LivestreamFail.

Considering Nicolas's recent right-wing red pill takes, Destiny has repeatedly clashed with the YouTuber on online debates. Recently, Sneako reacted poorly to a meme that his counterpart had shared on Twitter and insinuated that his posts have better engagement while talking to his followers on his Rumble stream.

Destiny, however, countered, saying he did not care about the tweets and contradicted the claim that they got many views. To prove his allegations, he pulled up a different tweet that showed bot-like accounts make up the majority of Sneako's post likes:

"Wait, does anybody have a link to the guy that showed the bots? Sneako generally... he's got the griper assist right now. So, um, hold on let me see if I can find this video. [Pulls up two-minute long video] These are the likes that Sneako gets on his f*cking Twitter!"

"Think I am the only one without a botted following": Destiny talks about bots on social media

Nicolas has been embroiled in many controversies lately and feuding with Destiny for quite some time. Here is the tweet chain that started their recent indirect clash.

While streaming, Sneako was referring to the tweet about the Starcraft professional leaving his child to play in a tournament and told his audience that:

"You abandoned your son to play Starcraft in Miami. And so he responded again because it made him upset because it did pretty well. He responded again, saying thanks..."

In his response, Destiny refuted the claim, saying the Twitter posts actually don't do that well.

"First of all, none of Sneako's tweets will make me upset because they don't typically do well."

Considering his posts have more likes and views, he seems pretty right in this assessment. Furthermore, the streamer complained that everybody has been using bots to increase engagement on social media, claiming that he is one of the few people who don't. The Kick streamer even theorized that he doesn't view-bot is why the podcasts and shows he goes on do well.

"Bro, I swear to god I'm the only person on these f*cking platforms that don't f*cking bot. I think that's why the podcasts I go on do so well. I think I am the only one who doesn't have a botted following."

Destiny has been calling Sneako out for several things, including the anti-women rhetoric that is frequently used by the red pill influencer.