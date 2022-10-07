"I'm on the verge of tears": Twitch streamer Bnans skips TwitchCon 2022 after almost having a panic attack

Earlier today, Popular Twitch streamer Hannah "Bnans" updated her fans about her TwitchCon 2022 San Diego attendance and stated that she would be skipping this year's streamer convention.

Bnans recently took to Twitter to share a three-part update, stating that she was on the verge of tears and felt "defeated." The streamer explained that she got "super sick" and almost had a panic attack while heading towards TwitchCon.

Hannah mentioned that she had been experiencing the aforementioned conditions during the car ride, and that she has not been able to find a solution for it. Bnans apologized to the community, saying that she won't be able to make it to TwitchCon 2022 San Diego. Her first tweet read:

bnans 🌼 @bnans I won't be able to make it after all. Sorry to my (cont.) I'm on the verge of tears and feel so defeated. On the drive to Twitchcon, I got super sick and on the verge of a panic attack. I've been getting them on car rides and haven't been able to find a solution. I'm so sorry 💔

Fans react as Twitch streamer Bnans talks about missing TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

The 31-year-old content creator continued her update, stating that she was "so bummed" and would find a way to make it up to the streaming community.

Hannah suggested that TwitchCon attendees get in touch with Alex, who carried goodies that she specifically made for the event. She said:

"(Sorry to my) Community who was looking foward to my meet and greet. I am so bummed. I'll find a way to make it up to you, and will do everything I can to be there next year. If you are going to TwitchCon, Alex has plenty of bnansFlower pins, posters, and cards I made for the event."

bnans 🌼 @bnans Community who was looking forward to my meet and greet. I am so bummed. I'll find a way to make it up to you, and will do everything I can to be there next year. If you are going to Twitchcon, Alex has plenty of bnansFlower pins, posters, and cards I had made for the event ❤️

In the final tweet, Hannah apologized to her fan base once again:

bnans 🌼 @bnans Love you guys, I'm sorry again 😢💔

The Twitch streamer's three-part update attracted positive and wholesome reactions. Fellow Twitch content creator Kimi “Plushys” stated that Hannah skipping TwitchCon 2022 was not her fault, and wished for her better health:

spookimi 😈 @plushyslol get lots of rest @bnans ahhh noooo it’s not your fault, feel betterget lots of rest @bnans ahhh noooo it’s not your fault, feel better 😢❤ get lots of rest

Prominent IRL and Just Chatting Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" commented:

Popular Fortnite streamer Chica stated:

NRG Apryze stated that Hannah needed to do "what's best" for herself, and added that everyone would understand her situation:

NRG Apryze🌹 @Apryze_ @bnans Gotta do what’s best for you Hanna everyone will understand @bnans Gotta do what’s best for you Hanna everyone will understand ❤️❤️

Esports organization Gen.G-affiliated streamer Jessica shared a heartfelt message:

jessica @jessicahkim @bnans noooo ): hannah im so sorry my love …. i hope you’re okay @bnans noooo ): hannah im so sorry my love …. i hope you’re okay 💜

Cloud9's Valorant member meL stated that she was glad Hannah was able to reach home safely. She mentioned that her direct messages are open for the latter:

C9 meL @melanji Always take care of yourself first!! @bnans Everyone completely understands, take all the time you need Hannah- glad you're home safe and hope that you feel better soon, my DMs are always openAlways take care of yourself first!! @bnans Everyone completely understands, take all the time you need Hannah- glad you're home safe and hope that you feel better soon, my DMs are always open 💙 Always take care of yourself first!!

Twitter user @chrchiee related to the Twitch content creator's situation, saying that they've been experiencing car sickness during "every Uber ride":

chrchie 🦎 horned lizard vtuber 📍 san diego @chrchiee take care :( it sucks and im not sure what's causing it 🥺 it's very frustrating @bnans i feel this so much hannah. in the past few months i've had to bring barf bags on every uber ride, even like 10-15 minutes to an errand or something. ill run out of the car and just vomittake care:( it sucks and im not sure what's causing it 🥺 it's very frustrating @bnans i feel this so much hannah. in the past few months i've had to bring barf bags on every uber ride, even like 10-15 minutes to an errand or something. ill run out of the car and just vomit 😭 take care ❤️:( it sucks and im not sure what's causing it 🥺 it's very frustrating

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Eazy @eazy_760 @bnans No need to apologize, hope u get better!!! @bnans No need to apologize, hope u get better!!!

Peter Rossignol @Peterrossignol @bnans First and foremost. Take care of yourself and your physical and emotional wellbeing. Don't apologize and best of luck in recovery. @bnans First and foremost. Take care of yourself and your physical and emotional wellbeing. Don't apologize and best of luck in recovery.

Nehuen Diez @Luchador_Nato @bnans I used to have that same problem. In my case it was associated with a Generalized Anxiety Disorder and I took Paroxetine for a year and it got better after the first month of it real fast tbh. I hope you get better soon! @bnans I used to have that same problem. In my case it was associated with a Generalized Anxiety Disorder and I took Paroxetine for a year and it got better after the first month of it real fast tbh. I hope you get better soon!

Bnans is a well-known personality in the streaming sphere, and is Michael "Shroud's" partner. She began her online career in 2017, and currently has more than 615k followers.

Bnans is primarily Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege streamer, having played the title for more than 2,700 hours on her channel. She has also played other competitive first-person shooters like Valorant, Escape from Tarkov, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends.

