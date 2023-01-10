"I would mute my stream and...": Asmongold gives unconventional way to get rid of stream snipers after watching CDawgVA

Zack "Asmongold" has once again taken to streaming on his alternate account. On his most recent livestream, he reacted to IRL streamer CDawgVA's video, where the latter shed light on stream snipers ruining his and Robcdee's streams in Japan.

Although initially talking about ignoring the problem, Asmongold later came up with an innovative and quite unconventional idea after reacting to the stream for a bit. The streamer stated that he would try to get the stream sniper banned by saying things that violate the terms and services of Twitch while being muted to avoid the ban. He explained:

"If I was going to do anything to this guy, I would go over there and I would mute my stream and I would say a bunch of TOS sh*t on his stream on another platform. Get him banned, and then go back to my stream."

"Pretty sure twitch can ban you": Reddit and chat reactions at Asmongold's statements about getting stream sniper banned

IRL streaming is quite different in that random occurrences may happen that jeopardize proceedings while outside one's house. While stream sniping is an obvious problem in online games, too, in real life, the phenomenon has a habit of showing up when least wanted.

This is how CDawgVA started his story about him and Robcdee getting stream sniped in Japan:

"Obviously, I've had my fair share of creepy stream snipers. So here's what happened with me and Rob. We were in a massage, foot-bath kind of parlor, I guess? And randomly, this gentleman walked in, wearing a full gas mask looking like a Caustic main in his true habitat, holding a laptop, livestreaming from the laptop webcam."

The sniper was Japanese and didn't seem to have good English speaking skills but appeared interested in foreign streamers. CDawgVA explained:

"This guy was fully Japanese, his English was not very good but he was really interested in sniping foreign streamers for some reason. "

Somehow, the stranger got the message across that he had seen on CDawgVA's stream that a cable was acting up and was apparently there to give him a replacement. However, when he pulled up his own stream, proceedings took an awkward turn. The Welsh streamer stated:

"So he had seen one of my cables acting up and he came to track me own and give me a replacement cable. Which is, uh, I mean, it's fine. I've heard of worse motives to stream-snipe someone. But then, he whipped out his laptop with a PS2 EyeToy here and started streaming. Which is just not good..."

Timestamp: 5h 43m 45s

Initially, Asmongold told his audience that if he was in a situation where a stream sniper became an annoyance, he would take the passive way out by ignoring the person. He stated:

"If somebody did this, the way that I deal with this kind of stuff is that just that, I ignore it. Like, somebody is being annoying and you cant do anything really to them. I don't want to escalate the situation, who f*cking cares, right? Who cares, right?"

CDawgVA went on to praise Robcdee for building a reputation that allows people in Japan to trust him through his kind acts. After all, the Australian streamer is known among the IRL streaming community as the Angel of Shibuya for his charitable actions toward the people in the neighborhood.

However, Asmongold had something else to add. The OTK founder stated that if he had to do anything, he would mute his stream and try to get the stream sniper banned by saying something TOS unfriendly. While the idea might have worked, some Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were not amused:

On one hand, some started to take Asmongold's theory seriously, while others vehemently claimed that it was a joke:

Asmongold's chat reacting to the part of the stream (Image via zackrawrr)

Asmongold has once again taken to streaming on his alternate account in recent weeks. For those wondering why the OTK co-founder is not streaming on his main channel, here is what he said on the topic last year.

