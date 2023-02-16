"I need more f***king money" - Adin Ross claims that Kick isn't paying him enough to stream full-time on the platform

Twitch star Adin Ross went live on his channel on February 16 to host a short livestream. While addressing his community, he claimed that the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick, wasn't paying him enough to pursue a full-time streaming career on the platform.

Adin Ross praised the platform for sending out hilarious tweets. However, he then asserted that he would "need more money" if he were to transition to Kick full-time. The Florida native stated:

"I need more f***king money, bro! I need more money!"

Adin Ross shares his thoughts on becoming a full-time streamer on Kick

The discussion began at the 22-minute mark of his February 16 broadcast, when he confirmed that he wasn't "100%" transitioning to Kick:

"But chat, I'm going to be honest, bro. Next time, when I'm live on this s**t, I want to; what's (it), Kick, where I am streaming. I'm not a 100% going to Kick, by the way, bro."

The 22-year-old content creator lauded Kick for tweeting at him. However, he claimed that he wasn't paid enough to become a full-time streamer on the platform:

"Like, they make tweets at me and s**t. Actually, W Kick because their tweets are actually kind of funny, I'm not going to lie. It's like that little humor, like, it's funny. But I need more money! I need more money. You guys are not offering me enough money to go full-time. It's the truth!"

Timestamp: 00:22:35

Adin Ross asserted that he needed more money, saying:

"I'm literally moving full-time to you, I need more money! It's facts! Oh... but yeah."

The conversation then shifted to the Los Angeles-based personality discussing his plans for the content he intended to stream on Kick. He stated:

"What are we on next, bro? Oh, chat, Friday... I want to dress up as a girl and go on Omegle and try to catfish men. And basically, after I catch them and I show them my face, (so that) they don't skip, I want to be like, 'Why are you doing this? Why?' And basically make them re-evaluate and re-think about life. Bro, Omegle's unlimited content. Especially, when guess what, chat? You can't get banned!"

Fans react to the streamer's update

A reaction thread featuring Adin Ross claiming that Kick was underpaying him gained significant traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Adin Ross announced his move to Kick during a livestream on February 13, 2023. He claimed that Twitch had "silenced" him when he returned to broadcasting on the purple platform after being banned.

The content creator also revealed that he would be watching live sports and popular movies during his Kick livestreams.

